India’s leading wicket-taker during the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, Ravichandran Ashwin may have not found a place in the WTC final squad, but that hasn’t stopped the ace spinner from standing behind his team after their defeat in the summit clash with Australia.

Sunday saw India succumbing to Australia in the first session of Day 5 itself. After making the WTC final for the second time in a row, India again lost to Australia with a big margin of 209 runs.

Ashwin took to Twitter to express his support for the Team.

“Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of Test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless, it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place,” Ashwin tweeted.

“Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, I feel it’s very important to acknowledge all my teammates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staff who have held on like a rock of support.”

Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place. Amidst all the chaos and… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 11, 2023

Ashwin gathered 61 wickets in Tests in these last two years, however, India chose to go in the final with only one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.

This move was also questioned by Sachin Tendulkar after Sunday’s WTC final defeat.

“There were some good moments for Team India, but I fail to understand the exclusion of @ashwinravi99 in the playing XI, who is currently the number one Test bowler in the world,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to Team Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. @stevesmith49 and @travishead34 set a solid foundation on Day one itself to tilt the game in their favour. India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn’t. There were some good moments… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 11, 2023

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar was also among those slamming the Team management for keeping Ashwin on the bench in the big game.

“India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He’s the No. 1 Ranked bowler. You don’t look at the pitch for players like him. You are playing a World Test Championships final, and you don’t pick the number one bowler in Test cricket. This decision from Team India is beyond my understanding. I would have picked him in place of Umesh Yadav, who was out of action and looks out of rhythm,” Gavaskar said after Day 1 on Star Sports.

After Australia dominated Day 1 and scored 327/3, which eventually turned out to be the biggest turning point, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey cited that conditions at The Oval were the reason behind not including Ashwin in the final squad.

“It is always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like him. Looking at the conditions in the morning we thought an additional seamer would be beneficial.

“It has also worked in the past for us. Seamers have done well out here for us. You can always look back and say that additional spinner would have been beneficial but we took the call looking at the conditions,” said Mhambrey.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.