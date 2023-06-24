Having a go at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s request for swapping venues for two of their matches in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, Ravichandran Ashwin opined that had their apprehensions been genuine their request could have been accepted.

The request was, however, turned down by both ICC and the host, BCCI.

Ashwin believed that the ICC did not accept PCB’s request to have the venues for Pakistan’s clashes with Australia and Afghanistan swapped since it was not based on security reasons but on the desire to go in the contests as favourites.

“Pakistan, in their request letter itself, have mentioned that conditions will favour Afghanistan in Chennai. So, by changing venues, it plays into an advantage for Pakistan. So, I highly doubt that ICC will heed to this request. Maybe if Pakistan have given some valid security reasons, then it might be shifted. Another important thing. Pakistan’s interesting request to switch venues. The fixture now is, Pakistan playing Australia in Bangalore and Afghanistan in Chennai. They want the venues interchanged,” he said on his YouTube channel.

The PCB request for having the venues swapped was based on the draft schedule, according to which the Men in Green are supposed to play the Aussies in Bangalore on 20 October and then take on their western neighbours Afghanistan on 23 October in Chennai.

Pakistan hasn’t yet confirmed its participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup to be played in India from 5 October to 23 November later this year. ICC is waiting for their confirmation before announcing the official schedule. The final fixtures list is expected to be shared by 27 June.

“We are observing and evaluating all aspects relating to our participation in the World Cup including the security situation for Pakistani cricketers and we will offer our views to PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in due course,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.