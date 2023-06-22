Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Pakistan wanted to change venues for two of its group matches in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India.

Pakistan's 2023 World Cup matches are scheduled at Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. AFP image

Pakistan’s request to change venues of two of their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches has been turned down by ICC and the tournament host BCCI, it was reported in the media. Pakistan wanted to change their venues for Australia and Afghanistan group games.

As per the draft schedule, Pakistan are scheduled to play Australia in Bengaluru on 20 October, and Afghanistan in Chennai on 23 October. Pakistan Cricket Board wants to play Afghanistan in Bengaluru and Australia in Chennai.

Their request however has been turned down by ICC and BCCI after the cricketer boards held a joint meeting on Tuesday, Cricbuzz reported.

In multi-lateral events like a World Cup, the selection of a venue is the prerogative of the host nation (BCCI in this case) and ICC has to approve any changes.

In 2016, Pakistan’s venue for a 2016 T20 World match in India was shifted from Dharamsala to Kolkata due to security reasons. But venue change for reasons other than security is not a precedent.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, PCB wanted a change in venues as the shift would make them favourites in both matches.

“Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai are the two which we should look to get changed as much as possible. Ideally, we can switch these around. Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru would make us obvious favourites in both matches,” PCB’s internal note mentions as per ESPNCricinfo.

It has also been reported that Pakistan want a change in their warm-up schedule. They want to face one of South Africa, England, New Zealand or Australia instead of their scheduled warm-up against Afghanistan.

Updated Date: June 22, 2023 08:55:15 IST

