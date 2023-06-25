Ravi Shastri cautioned against Jasprit Bumrah being rushed back into the Indian team ahead of the ICC World Cup at home later this year, saying that the team management needed to avoid the mistake Pakistan did with Shaheen Afridi last year.

India and Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to a back injury and also missed out on India’s Asia Cup and T20 World Cup campaigns. Bumrah would also skip the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year after failing to regain fitness on time.

Shastri, who had served as India’s head coach for a period of five years in two different stints besides in an interim capacity in 2007, felt Bumrah deserved all the time that he would need to get fully fit before making a return to the cricket field.

Read | Too late for Bumrah to change action, will have to manage workload, says Bishop

He cited the example of Pakistan pacer Afridi, who ended up getting ruled out for four months after playing in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia despite not fully recovering from a knee injury that he had picked up earlier that year.

“You want him fit because he is such a world-class operator. But, you want him fully fit, because he is such an important cricketer. If you rush him and lose him for four months after that, like Shaheen Afridi…. (Pakistan) rushed him into the T20 World Cup and he was out for four months.

“You have to think of the individual and individuals have to think of themselves. Sometimes, you want to go back too soon and it can be a costly error. That is something you have to look at,” the cricketer-turned-commentator told The Week.

The Indian team management has reportedly been planning to bring Bumrah back into action in the tour of Ireland in August that takes place right after their tour of the Caribbean and the United States.

Bumrah is among the several key Indian players sitting out due to injury and other physical issus. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer too is suffering from a back problem and hasn’t played since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March.

Read | Pant recovering faster than expected; Bumrah, Iyer target Asia Cup

KL Rahul picked up a thigh injury during the latter half of the IPL league stage, and missed both the remainder of the tournament as well as the WTC final against Australia. As for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, he has been making steady progress ever since he met with a horrific car accident in December.

