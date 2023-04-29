Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

'Once MS makes up his mind, he makes up his mind': Ravi Shastri on whether Dhoni should play WTC final

Some have wondered whether MS Dhoni, one of the greatest captains the game has seen, should come out of retirement to lead in WTC final against Australia

File photo of MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

MS Dhoni may not be in impeccable form in the ongoing IPL or been a hassle for opposition bowlers but his leadership remains unquestionable. He’s been smart with his bowling decisions and field placement to see Chennai Super Kings in fourth place in the points table. His ability to guide the troops, of his own team or opposition, is what puts him in the same league as many of the greatest captains in the sport.

It has got fans thinking whether MS Dhoni should come out of retirement to take over the reins in a one-off for the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June.

Ravi Shastri when queried about it said, “Oh ya. He has shown a lot of young keepers in the country with the way he has kept in IPL for someone who doesn’t play first-class cricket.”

Shastri believes that talking to Dhoni won’t yield anything as once he’s made up his mind, he doesn’t make changes.

“Once MS makes up his mind, he makes up his mind. In Test cricket, where he could have easily played for a year or year and a half, if he was statistically driven like our country is then he would have loved that 100 Test match mark, that big crowd, nice ceremony, walk around the crowd, say goodbye to everyone…he doesn’t want that. He’s like hands up, new man is there, let him be,” he said.

Earlier in the week, BCCI’s selection committee announced a 15-member squad which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

Updated Date: April 29, 2023 17:30:58 IST

