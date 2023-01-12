Melbourne: Australia have officially withdrawn from travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in March. Cricket Australia made the announcement on Thursday and stated the decision was taken “after recent announcements from the Taliban restricting freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan.”

Cricket Australia reached the conclusion after discussions with the Australian government among other stakeholders.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the CA statement read.

Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 12, 2023

“We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter.”

Afghanistan are the only ICC full member country without a women’s team, and are the only full member without a side at the upcoming Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice had said recent developments in Afghanistan were “concerning”.

“Our board has been monitoring progress since the change of regime,” Mr Allardice said.

“It is a concern that progress is not being made in Afghanistan and it’s something our board will consider at its next meeting in March. As far as we are aware, there isn’t activity at the moment.”

With Australia forfeiting the series, Afghanistan will be awarded 30 competition points that will go into their ICC ODI Super League points.

Australia will not be affected by losing out on points as they’ve already secured automatic qualification for the ODI World Cup in India in October.

Taliban had taken control of the Asian country in September 2021 and immediately placed restrictions on female participation in sport. As per an Associated Press report, “a number of girls and women who once played a variety of sports have been intimidated by the Taliban with visits and phone calls warning them not to engage in their sports.”

The restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan is also applied on education and employment. Middle school and high school education is barred and restrictions apply for most jobs for females.

However, in a recent notification, Taliban’s Ministry of Education stated that it will now allow girls till sixth grade to continue their studies.

