Rajkot: Jaydev Unadkat ended 2022 by returning to the Test setup after a massive 12 year gap. He’s opened the new year by taking a hat-trick in the very first over against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday.

The Saurashtra seamer followed that up by completing a fifer in the second over as Delhi were left in tatters at 10/7 in Rajkot.

Delhi captain Yash Dhull opted to bat on a green pitch and immediately regretted the decision. Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Dhull on his third, fourth and fifth deliveries to see Delhi at 0/3 in the first over.

Chirag Jani also struck at the other end to remove Ayush Badoni as all four batters failed to get off the mark.

In his second over, Unadkat got rid of Jonty Sidhu and Lalit Yadav on 4 and 0 respectively as Delhi’s score read a baffling 4/5.

In the process, Unadkat became the first bowler to take a first-over hat-trick in the history of India’s domestic cricket competition.

The five-wicket haul was Unadkat’s 21st in first-class cricket and the left arm seamer’s figures at the point read: 2-0-5-5.

After three matches, Saurashtra are third in Group B with 12 points, including one win and two draws. Mumbai and Maharashtra are first and second making the fixture important for the 2019-20 in quest to make the knockouts.

Unadkat is on an incredible run of form. Last month, he led Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title having picked up 19 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 3.33.

He then was brought into the Indian team to face Bangladesh and picked up his first Test wicket. He ended with two more as India recorded a 2-0 series win.

