Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat made his comeback to the Indian Test team after a gap of 12 years as he replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the second match against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

Unadkat last played a Test for India in December 2010 in Centurion which was his debut Test. Since then the pacer had not been seen in whites for India. Unadkat is also second on the list of players who have missed the most consecutive Tests between their appearances with 118 Tests.

Unadkat was selected to the Test squad on the back of some serious performance in the domestic circuit for Saurashtra. Besides his bowling, the pacer has also shown leadership acumen to make his mark in the Indian circuit.

of the 10 players jaydev unadkat played his only previous test with, 9 have retired. one of whom is his coach! #BANvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 22, 2022



Kuldeep Yadav, who won the player of the match award in the first Test, was left out to include Unadkat and the decision came as a surprise amongst the fans. The spinner was brought into the side after 18 months and was dropped despite of a match-winning performance.

“Kuldeep misses out and Unadkat comes in. Unfortunate decision for us to leave him (Kuldeep) out but it’s an opportunity for Unadkat,” KL Rahul said at the toss.

The pitch seemed to have a bit of grass and the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka has assisted pacers in the recent past.

Except Cheteshwar Pujara, 9 out of the remaining 10 teammates of Jaydev Unadkat in the XI are such that: 1. They made their debuts after Jaydev.

2. They have played more Tests than Jaydev. How rare is this?#BANvIND #INDvBAN #TeamIndia #JaydevUnadkat — Ajinkya Dhamdhere (@ajinkyasd) December 22, 2022



Unadkat was called to the Indian Test squad after Mohammed Shami was injured and ruled out of the team. However, Unadkat had issues with his visa for Bangladesh and was stuck in India, delaying his joining to the Indian squad.

Playing XI

India: KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

