  • India vs Bangladesh Playing XI: Jaydev Unadkat makes Test comeback after 12 years, replaces Kuldeep Yadav

Cricket

Jaydev Unadkat is second on the list of players who have missed the most consecutive Tests between their appearances with 118 Tests.

Jaydev Unadkat dons whites for India after 12 years. BCCI/ Twitter

Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat made his comeback to the Indian Test team after a gap of 12 years as he replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the second match against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

Unadkat last played a Test for India in December 2010 in Centurion which was his debut Test. Since then the pacer had not been seen in whites for India. Unadkat is also second on the list of players who have missed the most consecutive Tests between their appearances with 118 Tests.

Unadkat was selected to the Test squad on the back of some serious performance in the domestic circuit for Saurashtra. Besides his bowling, the pacer has also shown leadership acumen to make his mark in the Indian circuit.


Kuldeep Yadav, who won the player of the match award in the first Test, was left out to include Unadkat and the decision came as a surprise amongst the fans. The spinner was brought into the side after 18 months and was dropped despite of a match-winning performance.

“Kuldeep misses out and Unadkat comes in. Unfortunate decision for us to leave him (Kuldeep) out but it’s an opportunity for Unadkat,” KL Rahul said at the toss.

The pitch seemed to have a bit of grass and the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka has assisted pacers in the recent past.


Unadkat was called to the Indian Test squad after Mohammed Shami was injured and ruled out of the team. However, Unadkat had issues with his visa for Bangladesh and was stuck in India, delaying his joining to the Indian squad.

Playing XI

India: KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
Updated Date: December 22, 2022 10:10:33 IST

