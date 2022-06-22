Ranji Trophy final: 'No congratulations', Prithvi Shaw mocks his performances in domestic season

Prithvi Shaw mocked his current batting form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season saying no one congratulated him after scoring half-centuries ahead of Mumbai's Ranji final against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

While Mumbai has been in excellent form, defeating their opponents one after another, skipper Shaw has had a mediocre outing with three half-centuries in five matches. The 22-year-old opener has not been able to produce marathon innings this season, and according to him, scoring 50 runs is not so valuable in Ranji Trophy.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the final, Shaw said, “I have scored a couple (three) of 50s but that's not enough for me for sure and no one even congratulated me after scoring a 50 and you feel bad as well (laughs). It happens sometimes but I am glad that my team is doing well. As a captain, I have to think of all 21 players I have got here and not just about me."

Mumbai have been undefeated this season and they also created a world record by beating Uttarakhand by a mammoth 725-run margin, which is the highest ever victory margin in first-class cricket.

Shaw also talked about the ups and downs in a sportsperson’s life as he himself has a roller-coaster of a career so far.

“In cricket and in life, the graph always goes up and down and it's never going to always go up. So it's just a matter of time that I middle those balls and get those big runs again. But right now, I want to ensure that my team is doing fine and is enjoying its game,” he said.

Shaw scored a century on his Test debut for India but was subsequently dropped after a few poor outings with the bat.

Meanwhile, Ranji Trophy powerhouse Mumbai have won the toss and decided to bat first against MP in the finals. At the time of publishing this report Mumbai were 54/0 in 17 overs with Shaw batting on 21 not out, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal 32 not out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.