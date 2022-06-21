Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Live streaming, dates, venue, all you need to know

India’s prestigious domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy has now reached the final stage which begins 22 June, Wednesday. Forty-one time champions Mumbai will take on Madhya Pradesh, who are here for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

Madhya Pradesh have had an excellent outing this season as they topped the group stage without losing a single match. MP then went on to beat Punjab in the quarter-finals and Bengal in the semi-finals to reach the final.

Mumbai had a similar journey. They finished top of Group D after winning two and drawing one match. The most successful team in the history of the coveted domestic tournament created a record, beating Uttarakhand by 725 runs, which was the largest win in first-class cricket by runs, in the quarter-finals. Mumbai then won against Uttar Pradesh based on their first-innings lead.

MP have not won the title since 1953, whereas Mumbai will look to extend their mammoth trophy cabinet with their first title since 2016. Mumbai have lost the final only five times out of their 46 appearances, with a win percentage of 89.1 percent.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022 final begin?

The Ranji Trophy final will begin on 22 June, 2022 (Wednesday) at 9:30 am (IST) in Bengaluru.

Where is the final being played?

The final match of the 2022 Ranji season will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru having a seating capacity of 40,000 people. Spectators will be allowed at a 100 percent capacity. However, considering the Bengaluru weather, rain might affect the outcome of the match - as it did for the fifth T20I between India and South Africa.

Where can the final be watched?

The Ranji Trophy Finals will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

A look at the Probable XIs:

Both the teams are expected to go unchanged in the finals.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav

