Ranji Trophy Final: Netizens hail ‘super coach’ Chandrakant Pandit after Madhya Pradesh win maiden title

Madhya Pradesh, not considered among cricketing elites during the past decade, on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final under coach Chandrakant Pandit, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 summers ago.

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving MP with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach.

Sarfaraz Khan (45), who finished the season with 18 short of 1,000 runs and young Suved Parkar (51) tried their bit, but with the need to attack at every opportunity, MP's Kumar Kartikeya (4/98) and the other bowlers knew that wickets would come their way.

While chasing, there were some hiccups, but with just over 100 to get, it was a stroll in the park for the MP team.

As they completed the victory, Pandit was flooded with memories (not happy ones), which he hasn't been able to erase for over two decades and despite winning five trophies as a coach.

It was here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the summer of 1999 when MP, despite a first-innings lead of 75, failed to win the game as Pandit, a proud captain, finished his playing career in tears.

Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to MP's emphatic victory:

Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla 🙌🏽

1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it's incredible! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies 🏆 Many congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team, and support staff 👏🏽👏🏽 #RanjiTrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/BqR1gGXtDW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 26, 2022

23 years ago, after MP lost to Karnataka in the #RanjiTrophyFinal, which also turned out to be his last FC game, Chandrakant Pandit was sobbing with his hands on his face. Today he is all smiles. Life does come a full circle #RanjiTrophy — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 26, 2022

This Trophy also belongs to Amay Khurasiyas, Narendra Hirwanis, Rajesh Chauhan, Devendra Bundelas, Sanjay Pandeys who had all toiled tirelessly for MP for years#RanjiTrophyFinal #MadhyaPradesh — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) June 26, 2022

Chandrakant Pandit's winning streak continues -- super coach. The way he has turned around the Madhya Pradesh cricket team into Ranji champions is a tremendous achievement #ranjitrophyfinal #MPvMUM — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) June 26, 2022

Chandrakant Pandit wiping tears, then getting lifted onto the shoulders of the Madhya Pradesh players. Statement. #RanjiTrophyFinal #MPvMUM — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) June 26, 2022

Today could be the biggest day in the history of Madhya Pradesh cricket — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 26, 2022

