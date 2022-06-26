Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Ranji Trophy Final: Netizens hail ‘super coach’ Chandrakant Pandit after Madhya Pradesh win maiden title

Having come within an inch of winning the title in 1998-99, Madhya Pradesh finally ended their wait for silverware with a one-sided six-wicket victory over powerhouses Mumbai in the final in Bengaluru.

Chandrakant Pandit celebrates with players after Madhya Pradesh defeated Mumbai to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Image credit: Screengrab of video tweeted by @BCCIdomestic

Madhya Pradesh, not considered among cricketing elites during the past decade, on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final under coach Chandrakant Pandit, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 summers ago.

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving MP with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach.

Sarfaraz Khan (45), who finished the season with 18 short of 1,000 runs and young Suved Parkar (51) tried their bit, but with the need to attack at every opportunity, MP's Kumar Kartikeya (4/98) and the other bowlers knew that wickets would come their way.

While chasing, there were some hiccups, but with just over 100 to get, it was a stroll in the park for the MP team.

As they completed the victory, Pandit was flooded with memories (not happy ones), which he hasn't been able to erase for over two decades and despite winning five trophies as a coach.

It was here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the summer of 1999 when MP, despite a first-innings lead of 75, failed to win the game as Pandit, a proud captain, finished his playing career in tears.

Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to MP's emphatic victory:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

 

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: June 26, 2022 17:11:10 IST

