Ranji Trophy Final: Madhya Pradesh inch closer to maiden title after being set 108 to win by Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh seemed on their way to maiden Ranji Trophy title as the coach Chandrakant Pandit's side bundled out Mumbai for 269 by the Lunch, leaving MP with a paltry 108-run target to chase on Day 5 of the final match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mumbai, who resumed Day 5 on 113/2 in response to MP's 536 in the first innings following the Ranji Giants 374 on the opening day, showed an initial fight through Suved Parkar's half century and Sarfaraz Khan's 45.

However, off-spinner Kumar Kartikeya's twin wicket spell in the 35th over of the innings took the momentum away from already concerned Mumbai, who lost their last seven wickets within 78 runs after Parkar fell at 51 while the scoreboard read 192/4.

Kartikeya remained the standout performer of the day with a spell of 4/98 while Parth Sahani and Gaurav Yadav contributed two wickets each for MP

Earlier at the start of the day, Mumbai took lead for the first time in the title clash against Madhya Pradesh as Parkar took the 41-time champions close to 200 runs with in-form Sarfaraz at the other end.

However, MP's first-innings lead meant Mumbai were second-favourites for the title with less than a day of the match left to play, which started early on 9:15 AM on Saturday.

Earlier, Mumbai resumed on Day 5 at 113/2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after cutting MP's sizeable lead of 162 runs to 49 runs the other day. Prithvi Shaw, along with promoted opener Hardik Tamore, gave a good start to Mumbai as they added 63 rusn for the first wicket.

Both, however, fell by the end of the day as Shaw scored 52-ball 44 while Tamore contributed 25 runs off 32 balls.

