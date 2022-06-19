Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Highlights, IND vs SA 5th T20, Full Cricket Score: Match called off due to rain, series shared 2-2

India Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs South Africa At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 19 June, 2022

19 June, 2022
Starts (IST)
Match Abandoned
India

India

28/2 (3.3 ov)

5th T20I
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Match Abandoned

Live Blog
India South Africa
28/2 (3.3 ov) - R/R 8

Match Abandoned

Rishabh Pant (C) (W) - 1

Shreyas Iyer - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Iyer not out 0 1 0 0
Rishabh Pant (C) (W) not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lungi Ngidi 1.3 0 6 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 27/2 (3.2)

1 (1) R/R: 6

Ruturaj Gaikwad 10(12) S.R (83.33)

c Dwaine Pretorius b Lungi Ngidi
21:56 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the five-match series between India and South Africa, and in a way, it is kind of fitting that the two teams walk away joint-winners after winning two games each, both teams showing grit and the ability to fight back at different stages. For South Africa, the series will have brought Heinrich Klaasen back into the maintstream and in the fray for the World Cup squad while for India, Dinesh Karthik returning to form in his first international assignment in three years surely is the biggest talking point.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage. This is Amit signing off and bidding you all good night!

21:43 (IST)

MATCH CALLED OFF!

It's official now — rain has forced the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru to be called off after just 21 balls, and the series trophy is shared between the two sides as a result!

India are yet to beat South Africa this year, after having lost the Test and ODI series in South Africa earlier this year!

21:35 (IST)

Commentator Pommie Mbangwa has a quick chat with the umpires Anil Chaudhary and KN Ananthapadmanabhan on the current situation in Bengaluru:


AC: “We should be able to start by two past time. We should be able to maximise play. We’re in touch (with the ground staff), and considering all the guidelines, we should be able to start a five-overs-per-side game”


KNA: “We have to wait till it stops. We can’t start with the drizzle. 25 to 30 minutes is the time required for the mopping up operations.”

21:25 (IST)

UPDATE: As rain continues to play spoilsport in the highly-anticipated series decider at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the match officials have decided to mark 10.02 pm IST as the cut-off time for a five-over-a-side contest. Anything beyond that, and the two captains will end up sharing the trophy.

21:06 (IST)

Nature can be a real jester at times

21:04 (IST)

Why not...
 

21:02 (IST)

UPDATE: Still raining at Bengaluru at the moment, and it will take a fair bit of time for the groundstaff to mop up all the water in the outfield once it subsides. Don't think the Indian batters will have too many overs to add to their score if play does start later today.

20:48 (IST)

We're fast approaching the cut-off time

20:34 (IST)

Certainly doesn't look good at the moment

20:28 (IST)

Just Wasim Jaffer things

Rishabh Pant and Keshav Maharaj, captain of the Indian and South African teams respectively, pose with the series trophy ahead of the fifth T20I. Sportzpics

IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates, Live cricket score IND vs SA 5th T20 updates: It's official now — rain has forced the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru to be called off after just 21 balls, and the series trophy is shared between the two sides as a result!

Preview: The five-match series between India and South Africa has moved into the decider after the hosts clinched a thumping win in the penultimate clash. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya chipped in with some valuable contributions and helped the side put 169/6 in 20 overs.

Later, the bowlers and especially Avesh Khan rattled the South African batting unit. The Proteas were bowled out for 87. Avesh scalped a four-wicket haul.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fifth India vs South Africa T20I.

When will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be held on 19th June, 2022.

Where will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru .

What time will the fifth T20I between India and South Africa start?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 6:30pm.

How can I watch the fifth T20I between India and South Africa?

The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Complete Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

