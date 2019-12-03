First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 2nd Test Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
ENG in NZ | 2nd Test Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand drew with England
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw named in 15-member Mumbai squad for Baroda clash

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young opener Prithvi Shaw were named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for their lung opener in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda.

Press Trust of India, Dec 03, 2019 12:46:57 IST

Mumbai: Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young opener Prithvi Shaw were on Tuesday named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for their lung opener in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw named in 15-member Mumbai squad for Baroda clash

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. AP

The two made to the 15-member squad, which was picked by the Milind Rege-led ad-hoc selection panel on Monday itself, but the official announcement was made by the cricket body on Tuesday.

Mumbai, the 41-time domestic champions, play their first game of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season against Baroda in Vadodara from 9 December.

The squad is being led by batsman Suryakumar Yadav, with experienced wicket-keeper Aditya Tare as his deputy.

Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shivam Dube have not been picked in the squad as they are in the national team.

Rahane, India's test specialist, will get good game practice as India now play Tests only in New Zealand after two months.

The game would also be an opportunity for Shaw, who returned to competitive cricket after serving an eight-month doping ban in the Super League stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, to redeem himself.

The Mumbai squad otherwise looks more or less balanced.

Regulars Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, and pacers Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni are part of the squad.

According to sources, Mumbai's crisis man Siddesh Lad will not be available for the first game as he is set to get married on this Friday.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Aditya Tare, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni and Eknath Kerkar.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 12:46:57 IST

Tags : Aditya Tare, Ajinkya Rahane, Baroda, Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw, Ranji Trophy, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Siddesh Lad, SportsTracker, Suryakumar Yadav

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all