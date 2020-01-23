Mumbai: Experienced wicket-keeper Aditya Tare will continue to lead the Mumbai team in the absence of regular skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who is playing for India A in New Zealand.

Tare had led Mumbai in their away game against Tamil Nadu and home game against Uttar Pradesh, both in which the 41-times domestic champions had taken the first-innings lead.

The MCA announced the 15-member squad for the game to be played against Himachal Pradesh from 27 to 30 January in Dharamsala.

Mumbai's latest triple centurion Sarfaraz Khan has found a place along with experienced campaigner Siddhesh Lad.

Young players Bhupen Lalwani and Hardik Tamore, who played useful knocks against Uttar Pradesh, have also retained their places.

The spin attack will be led by all-rounder Shams Mulani and offie Shashank Attarde, while Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty, Akash Parkar and Royston Dias are the pacers in the squad.

Squad: Aditya Tare (c), Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Aquib Kureshi, Hardik Tamore, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde Deepak Shetty, Tushar Deshpande, Bhupen Lalwani, Royston Dias.

