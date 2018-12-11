First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 2nd ODI Dec 11, 2018
BAN Vs WI
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
WI in BAN | 1st ODI Dec 09, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 14, 2018
AUS vs IND
Perth Stadium, Perth
WI in BAN Dec 14, 2018
BAN vs WI
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ramesh Powar re-applies for Indian women's cricket team coach job after receiving support from Harmanpreet Kaur

Ramesh Powar's stint came to an end after the Indian women's team lost to England in the semifinals of the World T20 last month.

Press Trust of India, December 11, 2018

Mumbai: Ramesh Powar, whose controversial tenure as women's coach ended on 30 November, on Tuesday reapplied for the job after receiving strong support from T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.

The 40-year-old former India spinner confirmed to PTI that he has applied.

File image of Ramesh Powar. AFP

File image of Ramesh Powar. AFP

"Yes, I have applied this evening because Smriti (Mandhana), Harmanpreet (Kaur) have supported me and I can't let them (the girls) down by not applying," said Powar.

Powar's stint came to an end after the Indian women's team lost to England in the semifinals of the World T20 last month. The team management including Powar and Harmanpreet dropped senior player Mithali Raj for the knock-out game, triggering a massive controversy.

After returning home from the Windies, Mithali went on to accuse Powar and COA member Diana Edulji of trying to destroy her and being biased against her.

Powar, on his part, accused Mithali of threatening to retire midway into the World T20 after being denied the opening slot and creating chaos in the team.

Following the controversy, the BCCI decided to invite fresh applications for the post and set the application deadline for December 14.

Harmanpreet and Smriti have already said that they want Powar to continue while Mithali is against his return.

The women's team is a divided lot at the moment and so is COA running the BCCI. The COA comprising Vinod Rai and Edulji at loggerheads over the women's coach appointment.

The BCCI invited fresh applications for the vacancy after Rai's approval while Edulji said that the decision was taken without consulting her and the board could have continued with Powar till the New Zealand tour which starts next month.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Diana Edulji, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar, Smriti Mandhana, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile


Steve Madden #Selfmade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3888 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all