Ramesh Powar re-applies for Indian women's cricket team coach job after receiving support from Harmanpreet Kaur
Ramesh Powar's stint came to an end after the Indian women's team lost to England in the semifinals of the World T20 last month.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI West Indies beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 31 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Jan 3rd, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Election Results LIVE updates: Vote share puts Congress, BJP at par; grand old party inches ahead with 82 wins
-
Shaktikanta Das is new head of RBI: Will former bureaucrat be able to get central bank, govt on same page?
-
Madhya Pradesh Election Results: Congress and BJP vie for control of crucial Hindi heartland state ahead of 2019
-
Mizoram Election Results: With ally Mizo National Front emphatic win in state, BJP's inroad into North East is complete
-
Vella Raja review: Amazon Prime's first Tamil web series has its highs but fails to realise its potential
-
Champions League: Rooted in responsibility to club legacy, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool relish opportunity in Napoli challenge
-
Dhanushkodi's residents battled nature's fury; but will they survive government apathy?
-
Brexit in turmoil as Theresa May postpones Parliament vote; UK PM vows to seek changes from EU in deal
-
Auroville, 50 years on: Story behind India’s ‘utopia’ ignores the contribution, oppression of Tamil locals
-
MP Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE: राहुल गांधी बोले- सरकार बनते ही किसानों का कर्ज माफ करेंगे
-
Election Results 2018: के चंद्रशेखर राव कैसे बने साउथ इंडिया के नए बाहुबली!
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा Election Results 2018: नतीजों ने कांग्रेस को धरती पर रहने को मजबूर किया है!
-
तेलंगाना चुनाव नतीजे 2018: कैसे तैयार हुआ KCR की जीत का रास्ता, नतीजों के बाद अब क्या बदल जाएगा
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा Election Results 2018: वसुंधरा राजे ने सीएम पद से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- जनादेश स्वीकार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Mumbai: Ramesh Powar, whose controversial tenure as women's coach ended on 30 November, on Tuesday reapplied for the job after receiving strong support from T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.
The 40-year-old former India spinner confirmed to PTI that he has applied.
File image of Ramesh Powar. AFP
"Yes, I have applied this evening because Smriti (Mandhana), Harmanpreet (Kaur) have supported me and I can't let them (the girls) down by not applying," said Powar.
Powar's stint came to an end after the Indian women's team lost to England in the semifinals of the World T20 last month. The team management including Powar and Harmanpreet dropped senior player Mithali Raj for the knock-out game, triggering a massive controversy.
After returning home from the Windies, Mithali went on to accuse Powar and COA member Diana Edulji of trying to destroy her and being biased against her.
Powar, on his part, accused Mithali of threatening to retire midway into the World T20 after being denied the opening slot and creating chaos in the team.
Following the controversy, the BCCI decided to invite fresh applications for the post and set the application deadline for December 14.
Harmanpreet and Smriti have already said that they want Powar to continue while Mithali is against his return.
The women's team is a divided lot at the moment and so is COA running the BCCI. The COA comprising Vinod Rai and Edulji at loggerheads over the women's coach appointment.
The BCCI invited fresh applications for the vacancy after Rai's approval while Edulji said that the decision was taken without consulting her and the board could have continued with Powar till the New Zealand tour which starts next month.
Updated Date:
Dec 11, 2018
Also See
CoA chief Vinod Rai overrules Diana Edulji's request to extend Ramesh Powar's contract as Indian women's team coach
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana write to CoA urging BCCI to keep Ramesh Powar as India women's team coach
Mithali Raj controversy: Time to appoint Smriti Mandhana skipper in all formats, scrap dual captaincy formula