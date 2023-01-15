Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that even if captain Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal for a run-out at the non-striker’s end during the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI, the umpire should have given Dasun Shanaka out in case he was out of his crease at the time the bails were removed. In the Guwahati ODI, Mohammed Shami ran out Shanaka in the last over of the game for backing up too far.

Shanaka at that time was on 98.

While Shami appealed after running Shanaka out and the umpire went for a TV review, India captain Rohit intervened and withdrew the appeal. Shanaka later went on to score 108 not out but India won the match by 67 runs.

Ashwin, who has always supported dismissing batters at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far and is known for enacting it multiple times, has expressed his opinion on the whole matter on his YouTube channel.

The veteran spinner said that instead of listening to the captain the umpires should make the right decision in case a player is out.

“Of course, Shami’s run out. When Shanaka was on 98, Shami ran him out in the non-striker’s end, and he appealed too. Rohit withdrew that appeal. So many people tweeted about that immediately. I am going to keep repeating only one thing, guys. The game situation is immaterial. That is a legitimate form of dismissal,” Ashwin began.

“And if you ask an lbw appeal, or a caught-behind appeal, nobody will check with the captain on whether they are sure with the appeal like a Sarath Kumar or an Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“They will give him out if the bowler appeals and that is the end of it. See, even if one fielder appeals, it is the duty of the umpire to declare a player out if he is out,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin added that when a batter decides to walk off without the umpire giving him or her out, the captain doesn’t ask the player to go back and bat.

“I find it very surprising to have so many taboos surrounding this mode of dismissal. But the entire dismissal is regarding what the bowler does, right? The right of making that dismissal or making that appeal or making that decision lies with the bowler, right?” said Ashwin.

“In so many games, a batter has nicked and walked without waiting for the umpire’s decision. At that time, the batting team captain won’t come and ask, “With whose permission did you walk like that? Did you forget the team’s cause? Go back and continue playing.”

“So, these different treatments for bowlers and batters have been taking place for so many years now.”

