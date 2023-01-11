Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka scored a fighting unbeaten hundred in his team’s 67-run loss to India in the first ODI at Guwahati on Tuesday. Shanaka, however, could have been out on 98 had India not withdrawn their appeal against his run-out at the non-striker’s end. On the fourth ball of the last over of the match, bowler Mohammed Shami enacted a run-out at the non-striker’s end after Shanaka was caught backing up too far.

Shami then appealed for a run-out dismissal forcing the umpire to signal for a TV review but India captain Rohit Sharma intervened and the appeal was withdrawn.

Rohit on the mankad: “I had no idea Shami did that. Shanaka’s batting on 98. We got to give it to him. We can’t get him out like that” pic.twitter.com/pNOGFWhvhc — Brajesh Kumar Pandey (@imbrajeshpandey) January 11, 2023

Shanaka later completed his century with a four and a six on the last two balls of the match. He finished on 108 not out from 88 balls helping his team score 306 in a chase of 374.

Rohit was full of praise for Shanaka after the match and explained why he decided to withdraw the appeal.

“I had no idea Shami did that (run-out) when he went for an appeal. He (Shanaka) was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, you got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out, the way we thought we will get him out. But that was not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played really well,” Rohit explained.

With the 67-run win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The next match will be played in Kolkata on 12 January.

