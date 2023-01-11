Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Watch: Mohammed Shami runs out Dasun Shanaka at non-striker end, Rohit Sharma withdraws appeal

Cricket

Watch: Mohammed Shami runs out Dasun Shanaka at non-striker end, Rohit Sharma withdraws appeal

Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal after Mohammed Shami ran out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end.

Watch: Mohammed Shami runs out Dasun Shanaka at non-striker end, Rohit Sharma withdraws appeal

Mohammed Shami ran out Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker end in the last over of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka. Image: Screenshot

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka scored a fighting unbeaten hundred in his team’s 67-run loss to India in the first ODI at Guwahati on Tuesday. Shanaka, however, could have been out on 98 had India not withdrawn their appeal against his run-out at the non-striker’s end. On the fourth ball of the last over of the match, bowler Mohammed Shami enacted a run-out at the non-striker’s end after Shanaka was caught backing up too far.

Shami then appealed for a run-out dismissal forcing the umpire to signal for a TV review but India captain Rohit Sharma intervened and the appeal was withdrawn.

Shanaka later completed his century with a four and a six on the last two balls of the match. He finished on 108 not out from 88 balls helping his team score 306 in a chase of 374.

Rohit was full of praise for Shanaka after the match and explained why he decided to withdraw the appeal.

Talking points: Virat Kohli’s century, Dasun Shanaka being lone wolf and more

“I had no idea Shami did that (run-out) when he went for an appeal. He (Shanaka) was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, you got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out, the way we thought we will get him out. But that was not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played really well,” Rohit explained.

With the 67-run win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The next match will be played in Kolkata on 12 January.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 11, 2023 09:38:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: SL announce 20-man squad for ODI, T20I series
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: SL announce 20-man squad for ODI, T20I series

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka's T20I and ODI squads against India, while Kusal Mendis will play the role of his deputy in ODIs.

India squads for Sri Lanka series analysis: Hint of transition, focus on ODIs, Dhawan showed the door
First Cricket News

India squads for Sri Lanka series analysis: Hint of transition, focus on ODIs, Dhawan showed the door

India's squad announcement for the home series against Sri Lanka came with a lot of shocks as there were many unexpected omissions and inclusions in both T20I and ODI squads.

'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka
First Cricket News

'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka

India's squads for Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is included a lot of surprises and led to interesting reactions on Twitter.