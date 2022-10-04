Quinton de Kock continued his fine run in South Africa’s ongoing T20I series against India as the wicketkeeper-batter brought up a second half-century on the trot, reaching a personal milestone along the way.

De Kock, who remained unbeaten on 69 in a losing effort in the second T20I in Guwahati, brought up his 13th T20I half-century on Tuesday, his effort propelling the Proteas towards a solid first innings total after they were invited to bat by India skipper Rohit Sharma. De Kock brought up the milestone with a six over over fine leg off Umesh Yadav, taking just 33 deliveries to get there.

Along the way, he became only the second South African batter to reach 2,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals. De Kock brought up the milestone with a boundary off Harshal Patel in the eighth over, moving to 37.

De Kock’s achievement came just two days after middle-order batter David Miller became the first South African to reach the magical number during his whirlwind ton at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium. Miller, who brought up his second T20I hundred on Sunday.

Both Miller and De Kock had surpassed the record for most T20I runs among South Africans that was previously held by JP Duminy during their mammoth 174-run fourth-wicket stand.

De Kock was ultimately dismissed for 68 while coming back for a risky second run, thanks to a sharp bit of fielding by Shreyas Iyer at deep midwicket. Rossouw, however, continued the carnage after de Kock’s exit, bouncing back to form with a half-century and keeping South Africa in the hunt for a total in excess of 200. The Proteas reached 169/2 at the end of the 16th over.

