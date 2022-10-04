Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs South Africa At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 04 October, 2022

04 October, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

227/3 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
India

India

123/8 (13.0 ov)

Live Blog
South Africa India
227/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.35 123/8 (13.0 ov) - R/R 9.46

Play In Progress

India need 105 runs in 42 balls at 15 rpo

Deepak Chahar - 1

Umesh Yadav - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Deepak Chahar Batting 7 5 1 0
Umesh Yadav Batting 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Wayne Parnell 4 0 41 2
Keshav Maharaj 3 0 23 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 120/8 (12.2)

3 (3) R/R: 4.5

Ravichandran Ashwin 2(4) S.R (50)

c Kagiso Rabada b Keshav Maharaj
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score updates: IND lose 8 in 228-run chase vs SA

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score updates: IND lose 8 in 228-run chase vs SA

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: India have lost wickets at regular intervals in this massive run chase

22:08 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
WICKET! Wickets are falling like a pack of cards here for India. Maharaj has another one. He bowls length, on to the stumps as Ashwin steps out, play that in the air but finds a man at long on. A good catch from Rabada as Ashwin will walk back for 2 off 4

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Harshal Patel has hit some good strokes but his innings comes to an end. He has been caught by Miller at long off for 17 off 12 while trying to take the aerial route once again. India lose 6 now 

Full Scorecard
21:53 (IST)

Meanwhile let's take a look at DK's cameo

Full Scorecard
21:41 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
WICKET! What a stunning catch that is from Tristan Stubbs. Suryakumar Yadav sliced that fuller delivery away from him, but miscued it completely. Full marks to Stubbs who charged in from deep extra cover region and grabbed a stunner, diving forward

Full Scorecard
21:35 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
WICKET! That's the wicket that South Africa wanted. Maharaj bowled that straight, full and quick, DK tried to go for the reverse swipe but missed his stroke completely and was cleaned up for 46 off 21

Full Scorecard
21:33 (IST)
six

IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
SIX! After an assault in the previous over where DK hit two sixes and a boundary, he has now smashed two sixes on the trot against Keshav Maharaj. First a slog sweep on a fuller delivery and now goes on the back foot on that short one and pulls it over deep mid-wicket

Full Scorecard
21:26 (IST)
wkt

IND vs SA LIVE cricket SCORE
WICKET! Pant has to walk back for 27 off 14. He was looking so good but Ngidi has sent him packing. Another back of the length ball but this time it hurried on to him a bit and Pant was not able to control that cut shot. He is caught in covers by Stubbs

Full Scorecard
21:24 (IST)

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
6, 4, 6. This is the kind of over that India needed. After that first six, Pant hit one straight down the ground and then cut away a back of the length ball for a maximum to third man region

Full Scorecard
21:22 (IST)
six

IND vs South Africa LIVE SCORE
SIX! That was in the slot for Rishabh Pant and the left-hander hammers that over long on for a maximum. India need a stand here to get back in the match

Full Scorecard
21:09 (IST)
wkt

IND vs South Africa LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That's another one gone. Shreyas Iyer has been trapped in front of the stumps. Back of the length ball from Parnell, around the leg stump line, Iyer tries to flick it through the on side but misses the ball as it hit his front leg. The on field umpire raises his finger but Iyer goes upstairs. The DRS though, shows three reds which means he has to walk back. India lose 2 as Iyer departs for 1 off 4

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score updates: IND lose 8 in 228-run chase vs SA

India vs South Africa LIVE 3rd T20I: Dinesh Karthik scored 46. AP

PREVIEW: India and South Africa play the third and final T20I in Indore. The home side has already clinched the series after beating the Proteas in the first two matches and will now be looking to complete a clean sweep against the visitors.

South Africa on the other side, will be seeking a consolation win in the series. India have rested Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and it would be interesting to see, who comes in the final XI for this final show down. This is probably India’s last chance to make a much-needed improvement in the death overs as the bowlers have been leaking runs at the end of the innings.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen

Updated Date: October 04, 2022 22:08:27 IST

