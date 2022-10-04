India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score updates: IND lose 8 in 228-run chase vs SA

PREVIEW: India and South Africa play the third and final T20I in Indore. The home side has already clinched the series after beating the Proteas in the first two matches and will now be looking to complete a clean sweep against the visitors.

South Africa on the other side, will be seeking a consolation win in the series. India have rested Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and it would be interesting to see, who comes in the final XI for this final show down. This is probably India’s last chance to make a much-needed improvement in the death overs as the bowlers have been leaking runs at the end of the innings.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.