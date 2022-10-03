Cricketer Prithvi Shaw has posted a cryptic message on Instagram after not being selected in the India squad for the ODIs against South Africa.

Many senior India players have been rested for the ODI series against the Proteas with skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav among them. In their absence, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team.

While Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have received their maiden ODI call-up for the upcoming matches, opener Prithvi Shaw has been ignored by the selectors. Now, the Mumbai opener has posted a cryptic Instagram Story on his personal handle that has left fans talking.

“Don’t trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless” was the quote shared by Prithvi Shaw on his Instagram Story.

It was not just Shaw who was seemingly disappointed at not having made the cut. Several fans of the right-handed batter also made their anger at his omission clear. Here are some reactions:

Many were convinced that there were some problems between Prithvi Shaw and the team management.

Prithvi Shaw ke team management ke sath kuch serious issues hai, confirmed by this squad. https://t.co/CHeRIXIm6F — Ganesh (@ganeshs272) October 2, 2022

Some people posted encouraging messages for the opener.

Others demanded to know the reason behind his omission from the ODI squad against South Africa.

Surely, performance can’t be the reason at this point, there’s some other reason & WE – Indian cricket fans deserve to know why Prithvi Shaw is not getting selected whatever the reason. — Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) October 2, 2022

The Mumbai opener was in good form in the Duleep Trophy. He scored two centuries, one each against Central Zone and North East Zone. In the game against Central Zone, Prithvi Shaw was awarded the Player of the Match for his knock of 60 and 142 in the encounter.

Shaw last played an ODI in 2021, when he was part of the squad on the Sri Lanka tour. He had also managed to score 94 runs in two List A matches against New Zealand A last month.

The first game of the India vs South Africa series will be held in Lucknow on 6 October. Following this, the second and third contests will be held in Ranchi and Delhi on 9 and 11 October. After this, India will depart for Australia to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

