Shikhar Dhawan was announced as India skipper for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on 6 October, as the BCCI announced the 16-man squad for the same.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match Mastercard ODI series against South Africa,” the BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the series, while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are India’s designated wicketkeepers, while uncapped Mukesh Kumar, who scalped nine wickets in the recent unofficial Test series against New Zealand ‘A’ while playing for India ‘A’, is also named in the squad.

Mukesh also emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for Rest of India in the ongoing Irani Cup with a four-wicket haul which broke the back of the Saurashtra batting in Rajkot on Saturday.

Patidar, a stylish hitter, on the other hand, has scored centuries in IPL play offs, in the Ranji Trophy final and in “Tests” against New Zealand ‘A’ in the last three months.

The 29-year-old from Indore gained prominence after slamming a sizzling 112 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL eliminator. He also scored a 58 against Rajasthan Royals in the next match.

Iyer and Deepak Chahar will link up with the T20 World Cup squad in Brisbane after the ODI series. They were named as stand-by players for the ICC flagship event. The team will train in Perth in first week.

The series begins in Lucknow on 6 October. The second and third ODIs of the series will be played on 9 and 11 October in Ranchi and Delhi respectively.

Team India squad for South Africa ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

With inputs from PTI

