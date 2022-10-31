Prithvi Shaw didn't find a place in the T20I squads as the selectors wanted to give chance to players who are currently in contention and have been playing for quite a while.
Prithvi Shaw was once again overlooked from India’s T20I and ODI squads as the BCCI senior selection committee announced India’s squads for the upcoming tours to Bangladesh and New Zealand on Monday.
Despite some serious performances in the domestic circuit, Shaw has not found a place in any of the international squads in recent times.
“We are basically looking for Prithvi (Shaw). We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is going well. He is doing nothing wrong at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are playing are also getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance. Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi. He will get his chances very soon.”
Several senior players were rested for the T20I series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, keeping in mind the upcoming ODI World Cup and Test championship closing into its business end. However, Shaw did not find a place in the T20I squads, and Shubman Gill was selected as an opener.
Prithvi Shaw was also ignored during India’s ODI series against South Africa and the swashbuckling opener had shared a cryptic story on Instagram over his exclusion.
The fans were not amused with the selection panel and took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Shaw’s exclusion.
One of the prominent Twitter handle asked, what more should Shaw do to play in the Indian team.
Feel for Prithvi Shaw.
India announced 3 white ball squads today, in which two – all the seniors were rested but no space for a guy who has proven & made huge impact in domestic cricket.
I don’t know what he has to do more to play in the Indian team.
Prithvi Shaw deserved a chance. The guy has performed so well in SMAT still the way selectors didn’t consider him is sad.
Prithvi Shaw not finding a place in any of India’s T20 or ODI squad certainly shows that something is wrong.
#SarfarazKhan should now stop scoring runs as protest against his non-inclusion. Does scoring runs in domestic cricket even mean anything. Or is it just about IPL. #PrithviShaw, I guess, should just kiss his career goodbye. #Rahane and #Ishant too off the radar. #CricketTwitter
Shubman Gill over Prithvi Shaw in T20Is! Not sure what Shaw has to do to get in…
“There are guys who are performing who are already in the squad. Prithvi will get his chances soon” – Chetan Sharma#CricketTwitter
If Prithvi Shaw doesn’t play for India, its India’s loss. Not his loss ! pic.twitter.com/WjeqV4Znr7
India had been outplayed by 10 wickets the last time they met Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match, and head into the blockbuster clash in Melbourne with a different captain and coach and a bowling unit missing Jasprit Bumrah.
Prithvi Shaw, who has been in terrific form lately and also smashed his maiden T20 century during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match recently, has been completely ignored by the selectors.
