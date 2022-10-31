Prithvi Shaw was once again overlooked from India’s T20I and ODI squads as the BCCI senior selection committee announced India’s squads for the upcoming tours to Bangladesh and New Zealand on Monday.

Despite some serious performances in the domestic circuit, Shaw has not found a place in any of the international squads in recent times.

“We are basically looking for Prithvi (Shaw). We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is going well. He is doing nothing wrong at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are playing are also getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance. Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi. He will get his chances very soon.”

Several senior players were rested for the T20I series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, keeping in mind the upcoming ODI World Cup and Test championship closing into its business end. However, Shaw did not find a place in the T20I squads, and Shubman Gill was selected as an opener.

Prithvi Shaw was also ignored during India’s ODI series against South Africa and the swashbuckling opener had shared a cryptic story on Instagram over his exclusion.

The fans were not amused with the selection panel and took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Shaw’s exclusion.

