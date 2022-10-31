Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Prithvi Shaw ignored from India’s squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh tours, Twitterati fumes at selectors

Cricket

Prithvi Shaw ignored from India’s squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh tours, Twitterati fumes at selectors

Prithvi Shaw didn't find a place in the T20I squads as the selectors wanted to give chance to players who are currently in contention and have been playing for quite a while.

Prithvi Shaw ignored from India’s squads for New Zealand and Bangladesh tours, Twitterati fumes at selectors

File Image. Prithvi Shaw scored 277 in three innings in Duleep Trophy recently. Image: BCCI Domestic

Prithvi Shaw was once again overlooked from India’s T20I and ODI squads as the BCCI senior selection committee announced India’s squads for the upcoming tours to Bangladesh and New Zealand on Monday.

Despite some serious performances in the domestic circuit, Shaw has not found a place in any of the international squads in recent times.

“We are basically looking for Prithvi (Shaw). We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is going well. He is doing nothing wrong at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are playing are also getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance. Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi. He will get his chances very soon.”

Several senior players were rested for the T20I series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, keeping in mind the upcoming ODI World Cup and Test championship closing into its business end. However, Shaw did not find a place in the T20I squads, and Shubman Gill was selected as an opener.

Prithvi Shaw was also ignored during India’s ODI series against South Africa and the swashbuckling opener had shared a cryptic story on Instagram over his exclusion.

The fans were not amused with the selection panel and took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Shaw’s exclusion.

One of the prominent Twitter handle asked, what more should Shaw do to play in the Indian team.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 31, 2022 20:11:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan preview: Men in Blue look to avenge last year's defeat in marquee clash at MCG
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan preview: Men in Blue look to avenge last year's defeat in marquee clash at MCG

India had been outplayed by 10 wickets the last time they met Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match, and head into the blockbuster clash in Melbourne with a different captain and coach and a bowling unit missing Jasprit Bumrah.

India squads for Bangladesh tour announced; Prithvi Shaw ignored, Yash Dayal gets maiden call up
First Cricket News

India squads for Bangladesh tour announced; Prithvi Shaw ignored, Yash Dayal gets maiden call up

Prithvi Shaw, who has been in terrific form lately and also smashed his maiden T20 century during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match recently, has been completely ignored by the selectors.

Watch: Team India receives warm welcome from Governor of Victoria ahead of T20 World Cup opener
First Cricket News

Watch: Team India receives warm welcome from Governor of Victoria ahead of T20 World Cup opener

The official handle of the Governor of Victoria also broke out the news with a Twitter exchange sharing some stills of team India's reception party.