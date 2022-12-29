The squad for India vs Sri Lanka limited overs series was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. Besides KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been rested from the T20I team, Prithvi Shaw is among those whose name didn’t feature.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram and shared a cryptic story on the turn of events. While Prithvi Shaw’s story disappeared after 24 hours, several fan accounts have posted a screenshot of what he wrote and asked the selectors to give the opener a chance.

Analysis: Hint of transition, focus on ODIs, Dhawan showed the door

The story by Prithvi Shaw contained an Instagram reel with a verse by Uzair Hijazi: “Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha”, which roughly translates to ‘someone got for free what I wanted the most’.

Here is a glimpse of what Prithvi Shaw posted:



The post left many concerned. Some took to Twitter to speculate if the opener was indirectly targeting someone through his account.

Prithvi Shaw’s latest IG story: “Kisine muft me paa liya wo shaqs

Jo mujhe har keemat me chahiye tha!” Indirectly targeting Gill here — Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  (@OverMidWicket) December 28, 2022



A few people were worried about the opener’s mental health.

Prithvi Shaw ke India selection ki baat karte the kuch time pehle tak.

Filhaal usse psychiatrist ki zarurat hai.

Go through his IG stories. — S.R. (@SR_9220) December 28, 2022



Some advised the cricketer to be more patient.

Being futuristic Prithvi should have been picked.. Though he also needs to be more calm and composed and make the most of his opportunity — SAUGATA BASU (@basusaugata11) December 29, 2022



Prithvi Shaw had last donned the Indian jersey in 2021, when he was part of the India unit against Sri Lanka. In his last One Day International (ODI), Shaw scored 49 off 49 deliveries. In his international career, he has played six ODIs with 189 runs to his name.

Shaw has also played five Test matches, scoring 339 runs in total. In his debut Test against West Indies in 2018, Shaw had scored a century, becoming the youngest Indian – after Sachin Tendulkar – to achieve this feat.

During the Indian Premier League, the Delhi Capitals batter has given several commendable performances.

In the India vs Sri Lanka series, Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I team in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The first T20I will be held on 3 January in Mumbai.

India T20I squad vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.