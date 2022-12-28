The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India’s T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will host the Islanders for three T20Is and as many ODIs across six venues in India. Notably, the announcement came with a lot of shocks as there were many unexpected omissions and inclusions in both squads.

Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and KL Rahul have been rested for the T20I series, while Rishabh Pant has not been included in any of the squads. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the T20I squad, which feature a lot of fresh faces with Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi getting call-ups.

Transition begins under Hardik’s tutelage

Hardik Pandya being named captain of the T20 side and vice-captain of the ODI team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka indicates the current regime plans to see the 27-year-old all-rounder as a long-term leader in the limited-overs format once 35-year-old Rohit Sharma decides to hang up his boots.

It is worth noting that this will be the second consecutive series where Hardik will captain India in T20Is as he also led the Men in Blue in the shortest format during their tour to New Zealand in November.

Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in superlative form for the last year, has been named Hardik’s deputy for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the exclusion of senior players like Rohit, Kohli, Rahul, and Bhuvneshwar from the T20I squad means that the Team India management is already focusing on the roadmap for 2024 T20 World Cup and going ahead, team selections, especially for the T20I series, will be done keeping the same in mind.

Also, with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, and Umran Malik included in the T20I squad, one can surmise that the shortest format will now feature fresh faces and primarily IPL performers. Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that the transition in the Indian team has already begun.

Rohit, Kohli, and Rahul to focus on 50-over format

Rohit, who is not part of the T20I side along with Kohli and Rahul, will lead the team in ODI series and that will mark his return to the side after the veteran opener missed this month’s Test series against Bangladesh after sustaining a blow to the thumb during the preceding ODI matches.

Notably, India suffered two back-to-back dismal outings in the 50-over format against Bangladesh and New Zealand as they lost both the series and the management will now be keen to build a formidable unit, especially for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India. And for the same reason, it is expected that Rohit, Kohli, and Rahul will eventually be asked to focus on the 50-over format and help the team win their first ICC trophy since 2013.

”Yes, there will be no official announcement that Rohit has been removed from T20I captaincy but he along with Kohli and Rahul will be phased out from the format. Obviously, Rohit’s dislocated thumb injury hasn’t completely healed although he has started training. But phasing out has indeed started,” a senior BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Rishabh Pant under scanner

One of the most notable exclusions from both squads is of Rishabh Pant. While some of the media houses have reported that Pant is out with an injury and will head to NCA, BCCI has not given any official reason for keeping the wicketkeeper-batter out of the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Whatsoever the reason is, it’s about time Pant realise that he can’t take the berth in the Indian team for granted. Despite getting numerous chances, the 25-year-old has more often than not failed to justify his selection.

In 2022, Pant scored 364 runs in 21 T20 innings at an average of 21.41, while in his last five innings, he registered the figures of 27,3, 6, 6, and 11. In ODIs, the southpaw amassed 336 runs in 10 ODI innings at an average of 37.33.

With players like Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson eyeing regular chances and sealing their berth in the team, Pant needs to pull up his socks if he aims to return to the playing XI and make a strong case for himself ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

End of the road for Shikhar Dhawan

Excluding Dhawan from the ODI squad indicates that it is the end of the road for the veteran opener.

Having been ignored from India’s T20I setup for quite a time now, Dhawan’s only option to prolong his career was to deliver consistently in ODIs but the southpaw failed to capitalise on the opportunities he got thus forcing the management to look beyond him.

Dhawan, who in the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul led the Men in Blue in several ODI series this year, failed to leave a mark. In his last ten ODIs, the 37-year-old registered scores of 3, 8, 7, 28, 3, 72, 8, 13, 4 and 40. His overall ODI stats in the year 2022 are no less than a nightmare as the opener scored 688 runs at an average of 34.4 and a strike rate of 74.21. His dot ball percentage is 60.

Moreover, in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh, Dhawan managed to score 7, 8, and 3 across the three ODIs thus giving the selectors enough reasons to oust him from the national ODI set-up especially when in-form batters like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are available to fill the slot of an opener alongside skipper Rohit.

