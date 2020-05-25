First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

PCB's Tafazzul Rizvi not satisfied with Shoaib Akhtar’s reply to defamation notice, set to drag former Pakistan pacer to court

Senior lawyer and PCB's legal counsel Tafazzul Rizvi on Monday said he will drag Shoaib Akhtar to the court since he is not satisfied with former pacer's response to the defamation notice sent to him.

Press Trust of India, May 25, 2020 21:59:32 IST

Karachi: Senior lawyer and PCB's legal counsel Tafazzul Rizvi on Monday said he will drag Shoaib Akhtar to the court since he is not satisfied with former pacer's response to the defamation notice sent to him.

Rizvi, the long serving legal counsel of the PCB had sent a defamation notice to the fast bowler after he made some scathing remarks about him while criticising the three-year ban imposed on discarded Test batsman, Umar Akmal.

PCBs Tafazzul Rizvi not satisfied with Shoaib Akhtar’s reply to defamation notice, set to drag former Pakistan pacer to court

File image of former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. AFP

"I am not satisfied with the reply we have received from Shoaib Akhtar's legal counsel and we will be taking him to court," Rizvi said.

He said that the case would be filed on his behalf by senior barrister, Azam Tarar very soon.

Akhtar, in turn has demanded an unconditional apology and compensation of 10 million rupees to be donated to a charity. He came out more defiant insisting he will fight the legal case.

"Whatever I said on my channel was for betterment of Pakistan cricket and to point out to the Board where it needed to put things right. Whatever I said about Rizvi was based on my personal interaction with him," Akhtar said.

The PCB while issuing a statement on Shoaib Akhtar's video and sharply rebuking him had also made it clear that Rizvi had filed the notice in his personal capacity and not as a Board official.

Rizvi clarified that he had sent two notices to the Pakistan bowler — one in Pakistan and one from London.

"He has still not responded to the notice sent from London. We are waiting for the reply."

Rizvi said that he intended to pursue the defamation case against Akhtar in the court of law in Pakistan and UK as his standing had been damaged by the fast bowler through his baseless and unacceptable remarks.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 21:59:32 IST

Tags : Cricket, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Team, PCB, Shoaib Akhtar, Sports, SportsTracker, Tafazzul Rizvi


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all