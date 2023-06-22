The Asia Cup 2023 could take place without Pakistan if the PCB decides to not honour the “hybrid model” which has been agreed upon by the Asian Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

After India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, then PCB chief Najam Sethi floated the hybrid model in which four matches would be played in Pakistan and the rest nine in Sri Lanka. This model was approved by ACC on 15 June.

In a new twist on Wednesday, the likely new chairman of PCB, Zaka Ashraf has rejected his predecessor Najam Sethi’s hybrid model.

“The first point is that I had rejected the hybrid model (for Asia Cup) in the past itself – because I do not agree with it. The board of the Asian Cricket Council had decided that it should be held in Pakistan, then we should host it,” Ashraf was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, with the ACC executive body approving the hybrid model, Asia Cup could become just a five-team tournament if Pakistan decides to not honour the agreement.

“The Asia Cup model has been accepted by ACC and there would be no change. Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants,” an ACC board member told news agency PTI.

Former PCB chairman Ashraf has been picked by Pakistan PM to take over the post once again.

Ashraf is one of the two nominees for the PCB chairman’s post and has been handpicked by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the patron-in-chief of the board, to once again lead the cricket organisation. He however is still to take the charge full time.

His candidature has been strengthened by the resignation of the interim PCB chief Najam Sethi, who made the announcement on Twitter.

“I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders,” Sethi had tweeted.

During his media interaction, Ashraf said Pakistan not hosting the big games despite having the Asian Games hosting rights is not fair.

“All the main matches are happening outside (of Pakistan). (Teams like) Nepal and Bhutan are going to play in Pakistan – which is not fair for Pakistan. I do not know what the board has decided previously, I do not have the access to the information.

“I will check, whatever is doable in the shortest possible time, will do that for the betterment of Pakistan,” he said.

Ashraf’s comments on the World Cup issue also suggested that the schedule for the mega event may not come out soon.

“There are challenges lined up ahead for Pakistan, there are many pending issues, the Asia Cup is there, then the World Cup, the team’s preparations, a lot of issues. I do not want to speak against anyone because I have not (yet) taken over,” Ashraf said.

“Once I take over, will see what the scenario is. I always take media along, I do not hide anything. We have to work for the betterment of Pakistan, we have a clear conscious.”

It is believed that Pakistan’s demands to play World Cup matches at a neutral venue will not be accepted by either the BCCI or the ICC at any cost.

