Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Update: SRH pick early wickets

IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
FOUR! Two boundaries in three deliveries from Liam Livingstone as he first shuffles across and plays that one behind to the fine leg boundary and then hammers that through the covers
|Punjab Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|48/2 (6.0 ov) - R/R 8
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jonny Bairstow
|Batting
|12
|8
|2
|0
|Liam Livingstone
|Batting
|14
|6
|2
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Marco Jansen
|3
|0
|27
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 33/2 (4.5)
|
15 (15) R/R: 12.85
Jonny Bairstow 1(1)
Liam Livingstone 14(6)
|
Prabhsimran Singh 14(11) S.R (127.27)
c Nicholas Pooran b T Natarajan
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
FOUR! Two boundaries in three deliveries from Liam Livingstone as he first shuffles across and plays that one behind to the fine leg boundary and then hammers that through the covers
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
WICKET! Natrajan strikes. Prabhsimran wanted to whip that length ball once again but gets thin inside edge and is caught by Pooran behind the wickets. The SRH players appealed but the on-field didn't really seem interested before Williamson went upstairs and the UltraEdge shows that he did get some bat on it. PBKS lose their second wicket.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
FOUR! That's gone for the second boundary on the trot. Prabhsimran is looking to open up now. He hit the previous delivery bowled in the arc through back past the non-striker and then took the aerial route to clear mid-on.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
After 4 overs, Punjab Kings are 23/1 (Prabhsimran 4*, Bairstow 11*)
Jansen was hit for a couple of boundaries in this one but he has been bowling at some good areas.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Bairstow. Jansen alters the length a bit on this one after the batter had pulled one earlier and the ball raced away to the fence over the wicket-keeper's head. The left-arm pacer pushed the length a bit and Bairstow gets good amount of bat on the delivery going away from him. The third man is inside the circle and that's another four.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
WICKET! First one bites the dust as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shikhar Dhawan. The right-arm bowler bowls that touch short and Dhawan who once again came down the pitch is not able to control the pull shot after it hits high on the bat and gives an easy catch to Jansen stationed at mid-on. Dhawan wasn't looking confortable after he got hit in the first over.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
After 2 overs, PBKS are 8/0 (Prabhsimran Singh 2*, Shikhar Dhawan 6*)
Another good over from Sunrisers Hyderabad as Marco Jansen peppers the batters with some short deliveries and only give away two runs.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
After 1 overs,Punjab Kings 6/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 5 , Prabhsimran Singh 1)
A good over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Despite being hit for a boundary, he only gives 6 runs in that first over.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
Dhawan looks in some pain as he once again danced down the track to flick that touch back of the length ball but gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the inside part of the thigh.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track on this one bowled around middle and leg stump channel and plays that in the air to the on side. But that's safe and will run away to the boundary for four.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
WICKET! Natrajan strikes. Prabhsimran wanted to whip that length ball once again but gets thin inside edge and is caught by Pooran behind the wickets. The SRH players appealed but the on-field didn't really seem interested before Williamson went upstairs and the UltraEdge shows that he did get some bat on it. PBKS lose their second wicket.
IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score
WICKET! First one bites the dust as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shikhar Dhawan. The right-arm bowler bowls that touch short and Dhawan who once again came down the pitch is not able to control the pull shot after it hits high on the bat and gives an easy catch to Jansen stationed at mid-on. Dhawan wasn't looking confortable after he got hit in the first over.
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update - Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH Live cricket score, 28th IPL Match Live Coverage: Natrajan strikes. Prabhsimran wanted to whip that lenght ball once again but gets thin inside edge. The SRH players appealed but the on-field didn't really seem interested before Williamson went upstairs and the UltraEdge shows that he did get some bat on it. PBKS lose their second wicket.
PREVIEW: Sunrisers Hyderabad won emphatically in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kane Williamson-led side will look to continue their winning ways as they square off with an aggressive Punjab Kings in the first match of Sunday's double header.
This fixture will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Both these sides have won three out of five games. However, SRH are placed seventh while Punjab come into this contest placed third, owing to difference in their net run rate.
In their last match, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. They need to sort out a few issues with the bowling as their batting looks solid.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, come into it having clinched their last three matches on the bounce and their comprehensive win over Kolkata Knight Riders should give them a lot of confidence.
The surface at Dr DY Patil offers great assistance to both stroke-makers as well as spinners. Since, this is an afternoon game, dew will not play a part and hence, it will be interesting to see what decision the captain winning the toss takes.
When will the Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 17 April.
Where will the Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad match be held?
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Raj Angad Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell
SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Saurabh Dubey, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Sean Abbott, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Vishnu Vinod, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Live cricket score , 20th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 20 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul and Co will be looking to continue their winning momentum, having won three in a row after losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned for more updates.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live cricket score , 14th IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live score: WOW! WHAT AN INNINGS FROM CUMMINS. He came in at 101/5 in the 14th over, smashed 15-ball 56 on a tricky pitch and won the match for KKR with four overs to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG Live cricket score , 12th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH will be hoping for a quick turnaround after their opening game loss to RR. Stay tuned for more updates.