  • Tata IPL 2022 GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans aim to maintain top spot in points table
Tata IPL 2022 GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat Titans aim to maintain top spot in points table

18:39 (IST)

On Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs to climb to the second spot in the table. This was MI's sixth straight loss in IPL 2022 as they remained winless. Check out the updated IPL 2022 points table here. 

18:26 (IST)

Meanwhile, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Punjab Kings are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in another league match. After seeing off PBKS for 151, SRH are 74/2 in 10 overs. They need another 78 runs off 60 balls to win the match. You can follow that match on our LIVE blog here. 

18:13 (IST)

It will be a test of wits between two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with debutants Gujarat Titans in an IPL game on Sunday.

Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.

Click here to read the full match preview 

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL) contest between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune. GT are the current league leaders with eight points and will be aiming to maintain the top spot with another win. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs CSK Live cricket score , 29th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL) contest between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune. GT are the current league leaders with eight points and will be aiming to maintain the top spot with another win. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the second match of Sunday's double header. Both sides come into the contest on the back of impressive wins.

For CSK, all-rounder Shivam Dube has been their star performer in this season and played a pivotal part in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dube's unbeaten 95 saw him being awarded the Player of the Match. Opener Robin Uthappa too was superb in the last encounter, with his 88-run innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chris Jordan and Dwayne Bravo have been able to keep runs in check, but now they would want to pick up more wickets in the middle and late overs.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 17 April.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

