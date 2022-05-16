PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 preview: A virtual eliminator

Both Punjab Kings (seventh) and Delhi Capitals (fifth) are currently outside the top four in the IPL 2022 points, still, both are alive in the playoffs having collected 12 points from 12 matches respectively. The Monday clash between the two sides could prove to be the decider for their fortunes in this edition. The winner will strengthen their chances while the loser will be pushed towards elimination.

Also, both teams come into the contest on the back of comprehensive wins. PBKS defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in their last match while DC thumped Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Another thing that adds more spice to the contest is the aggressive batting from both sides. Delhi followed by Punjab lead the powerplay run rates this season, and the crowd at the DY Patil Stadium today can expect a lot of fireworks.

Star watch

Jonny Bairstow: After a series of low scores, Bairstow has started providing the returns PBKS expected from him when they spent Rs 6.75 crore at the auctions on the Englishman. The promotion to the opening slot has done the trick with Bairstow scoring back-to-back fifties in the last two matches for PBKS. Can he make a third consecutive fifty? Even if he doesn't, his pairing with the consistent Shikhar Dhawan holds a lot of potential, and PBKS need them to come good together at the business end of the tournament. Another great start against DC is what they need at this moment as they fight for that crucial playoffs spot.

Mitchell Marsh: Another star player who has picked up form just at the right time is Australian all-rounder Marsh. While David Warner has been the star batter for DC so far, Marsh scored a match-winning 89 off 62 in DC's win in their last encounter against RR. He also took two wickets in the match. An injury forced Marsh to start his IPL 2022 campaign late but at the most opportune time, the hero of Australia's 2021 World Cup-winning campaign has come into his own. Another good performance against PBKS could help his team take a big step towards the playoffs.

Uncapped watch

Harpreet Brar: The left-arm spinner has returned to PBKS' lineup and it seems like the addition has added more balance to the side. Brar opened the bowling in PBKS's last match against RCB and also scalped dangerous-looking Glenn Maxwell. He has given PBKS an extra spin option and also took a brilliant catch in the deep to remove Wanindu Hasaranga. His multi-utility could prove to be an ace for PBKS against DC.

KS Bharat: The Andhra Pradesh cricketer was asked to open in the last two matches for DC in the absence of Prithvi Shaw who was in a hospital because of a case of typhoid. Bharat scored eight in the first game and got out on a duck against RR, still with Shaw freshly out of the hospital, there's a chance he may get another opportunity to open alongside Dhawan against PBKS. If that happens, DC will be hoping for some solid contributions from the right-handed batter. The pressure is on!

Quotes section

"Many quality bowlers in the IPL and sometimes you've got to try and get them off their lengths (taking on Josh). It's a completely different commodity, playing with England and playing here. Stats would suggest I quite enjoy opening the batting."

— Jonny Bairstow after his match-winning knock of 66 for PBKS against RCB.

“That was an excellent game of cricket. A game of cricket that I'm really proud that you are able to stand up and play tonight on the back of our worst performance a couple of days ago. To rebound and respond the way that you all did today was credit to every single one of you (DC players).”

— DC coach Ricky Ponting after the team's victory over RR.

