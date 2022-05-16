IPL 2022 playoff scenarios explained: RR, LSG all but assured of knockouts spots; all eyes on PBKS vs DC

IPL 2022 Playoff qualification: Large chunk of the IPL round robin matches are out of the way after Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs. Specifically, 63 of the 70 league phase matches are wrapped up with only Gujarat Titans confirming their place in the playoffs. GT, with 20 points, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and certain to finish in the top-two.

Two teams are definitely out of running - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. That leaves seven teams mathematically in with a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals tonight (16 May) will be pivotal in deciding the course of things.

IPL Points Table as of 15 May:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 +0.391 20 2 RR 13 8 5 0 +0.304 16 3 LSG 13 8 5 0 +0.262 16 4 RCB 13 7 6 0 -0.323 14 5 DC 12 6 6 0 +0.210 12 6 KKR 13 6 7 0 +0.160 12 7 PBKS 12 6 6 0 +0.023 12 8 SRH 12 5 7 0 -0.270 10 9 CSK 13 4 9 0 -0.206 8 10 MI 12 3 9 0 -0.613 6

IPL 2022 Playoff scenarios

Rajasthan Royals (16 points, +0.304 NRR)

Remaining fixture: vs CSK on 20 May

With their 24-run win over LSG, RR are all but certain to qualify for the IPL playoffs. They need to avoid a big defeat in their last game against Chennai Super Kings to hurt their positive net run rate.

Since RR play their last game after RCB, they would know what to do to help their chances. So, for RR to be knocked out, they would have to lose big against CSK and for RCB to register a thrashing win against GT.

Lucknow Super Giants (16 points, +0.262 NRR)

Remaining fixture: vs KKR on 18 May

Lucknow Super Giants were sitting top of the table a week back. They were cruising and heading comfortably to the playoffs. But things have been derailed with consecutive losses. They're now third but still have a good chance of progressing. Like RR, they need to avoid a big defeat to dent their net run rate.

If both RR and LSG win their last fixture, both will be on 18 points and NRR will decide who comes out second or third.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 points, -0.323 NRR)

Remaining fixture: vs GT on 19 May

A 54-run thumping at the hands of PBKS has significantly damaged RCB's net run rate. A poor NRR of -0.323, worst among the teams in contention for playoffs, doesn't make things easy for Bangalore. With that, a win alone might not be enough.

For Bangalore, PBKS vs DC will be one to watch out for. The winner of the contest can end their chances by also winning their final game. The simplest route for RCB would be if they beat GT and the winner of PBKS vs DC loses their final fixture.

Delhi Capitals (12 points, +0.210 NRR)

Remaining fixtures: vs PBKS (16 May), vs MI (21 May)

In the middle of the table, DC are the best placed to qualify, boosted by their net run rate of +0.210. If they win their last two matches, they will jump to 16 points and go through to the playoffs. Even if they lose one, they could still qualify if PBKS and RCB don't reach 16 points, and if KKR and SRH don't win their last games to take a lead on NRR. It is possible that five teams could finish on 14 points!

Winner of PBKS vs DC will go one step closer to the next stage. The losing team, though, will be able to muster only 14 points at best. If both LSG, RR lose their final games, DC and PBKS have an outside chance of making the top-two.

Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points, +0.160 NRR)

Remaining fixtures: vs LSG (18 May)

KKR can muster 14 points at best so they'll have to pin their hopes on the rest not making the 16 point mark. A +0.160 NRR does help their cause in getting to the knockouts.

Punjab Kings (12 points, +0.023 NRR)

Remaining fixtures: vs DC (16 May), vs SRH (22 May)

PBKS and DC are in the same position. Win both matches, they're certain to qualify. However, if PBKS lose to DC, they would have to beat SRH in the final fixture and hope DC and RCB lose theirs. It will then come down to NRR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points, -0.270 NRR)

Remaining fixtures: vs MI (17 May), vs PBKS (22 May)

Like KKR, SRH can also reach a maximum of 14 points if they beat Mumbai Indians and PBKS. And, like KKR, their fate isn't in their hands completely. Should either RCB beat GT in their final match or winner of PBKS vs DC pick up consecutive wins, KKR and SRH would be out of reckoning.

Best case scenario for SRH is: win both matches, RCB lose to GT, winner of PBKS vs DC loses their final game. In that case, all five teams would be on 14 points which would bring it down to NRR.

