'Pathetic comment': Twitter slams Mohammad Azharuddin's remarks on India women’s cricket team

The Indian women’s cricket team clinched silver at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit came close to bagging gold, but ultimately lost out to Australia by 9 runs after suffering a batting collapse in the last three overs.

While captain Harmanpreet led from the front with a valiant 65, the final at Edgbaston saw India Women lose out to Australia once more after their narrow league stage defeat on 29 July. While many fans hailed India Women for performing well in their debut CWG appearance, former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was not one of them. He minced no words in criticising the Women in Blue for losing the high-stakes encounter.

Azharuddin took to his Twitter handle after the game and wrote, “Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter.”

The tweet resulted in a backlash by Indian fans. Several users slammed Azharuddin for his comment.

Others were “shocked” to see a player of his stature write such comments.

Several people reminded the former skipper that the India women’s team had won the silver medal in their debut CWG appearance.

Some reminded him that no one would be more disappointed that the players themselves.

A lot of users came out in support of the Harmanpreet-led side.

A few people even criticised former India greats, including Azharuddin himself for not supporting women’s cricket.

For India, their search for a title proved elusive yet again after their loss in the CWG final. In the last six years, the Women In Blue have been the runners-up in the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia and the 2017 50-over World Cup in England. They had also reached the semi-finals of the 2018 T20 World Cup.

In the CWG 2022 final, Australia scored 161 after electing to bat first. The Meg Lanning-led side then succeeded in their efforts to restrict India before they reached the finish line. Ashleigh Gardner scalped 3 wickets while Megan Schutt took 2. Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen collected one wicket each.

As for India, while the side were cruising to victory when skipper Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues were at the crease. The tables turned, however, once the two batters were sent back to the hut, the remaining batters then failing to hold their own against Australia’s terrific bowling and falling anxiously short yet again.

