First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Dec 12, 2019
UAE vs USA
USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 11, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 67 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
ICC Academy, Dubai
WI in IND Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Rain continues to play spoilsport as day four gets called off without a ball being bowled

Sri Lanka, which last played a Test in Pakistan in 2009, is 282-6 in its first innings with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87 and Dilruwan Perera not out on 6.

The Associated Press, Dec 14, 2019 14:25:12 IST

Rawalpindi: Rain continues to disrupt the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan after 10 years as the fourth day’s play of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been called off without a ball being bowled.

Umpires called off the day’s play at 1200 local time under heavy overcast conditions with plenty of water on the covers and soggy outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Rain continues to play spoilsport as day four gets called off without a ball being bowled

The scoring board at Pindi Cricket Stadium displayes massage match called off due to wet out field during the fourth-day of 1st Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test. AP

Both teams stayed in their hotel and only match officials came to the ground on Saturday to witness the gloomy weather conditions.

The ground staff briefly tried to clear the water off covers with wipers and also used super sopper, but thick cloud covers forced the umpires to call off the day’s play as there’s a chance of more rain in this northern city — at least on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, which last played a Test in Pakistan in 2009, is 282-6 in its first innings with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87 and Dilruwan Perera not out on 6.

So far only 91.5 overs of play has been possible in the first Test of the two-match series which is part of ICC’s World Test Championship.

Pakistan is yet to get its first WTC Championship points after two heavy defeats in Australia. Sri Lanka has 60 points after it drew the home series against New Zealand 1-1.

The wet weather has badly affected the first ever Test match in Pakistan for over a decade. For cricket-starved fans of Rawalpindi it has been a disappointing four days as the city has last hosted a Test match in 2004 when India beat Pakistan by an innings margin.

Sri Lanka was the last team to play a Test match in Pakistan, when terrorists attacked the touring team's bus in Lahore in March 2009. The ambush killed eight people and left several Sri Lankan players and officials injured.

In the interim, Pakistan has played its home Test matches on neutral territory, mostly in the United Arab Emirates.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 14:25:12 IST

Tags : Dhananjaya De Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Test, Sri Lanka, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all