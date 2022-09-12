Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final: Rajapaksa’s batting, Lankan's fielding, Rizwan’s inning and more talking points

Sri Lanka started the Asia Cup as underdogs. Forget winning, no one expected them to reach the finals. And after they lost their first match against Afghanistan, they were doubtful to reach the Super Four stage either.

But 16 days and 13 matches later, the Lions have been crowned as the Asian champions – 6th time – after defeating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After what the Sri Lankan people have been through in the last six-eight months, this win is going to bring them immense joy and the economic issues might seem to disappear for a few days for the cricket-loving nation.

Sri Lanka managed to post 170 runs on the board despite Babar Azam putting them in to bat first and the bowlers rattled them to 58/5 inside nine overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa acted like a lone wolf blasting his way to 71 off 45 deliveries while Wanindu Hasaranga supported him with an amazing 21-ball 36 runs.

Pakistan, in response, could never get going as they scored 100 runs only in the 15th over, but had lost some crucial wickets and were left far behind in the run chase.

The tournament also proved to be a redemption for Chris Silverwood who was criticised during his stint with the English team.

There are many talking points at the end of every cricket match, and this match, though having a higher magnitude was no different. Here are top five points to talk about –

Pakistan rattle SL with early wickets

Pakistan rattled Sri Lanka early in the innings as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf proved to be unplayable in the powerplay. Sri Lanka lost three wickets in the powerplay itself as Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka’s stumps were destroyed with sheer pace.

As if that was not sufficient, Pakistan dismissed Dhananjaya De Silva and Dasun Shanaka in successive overs, and half the side was sent back in the ninth over with only 58 runs on board.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka’s batting resurgence

Rajapaksa saw himself coming in to bat in the powerplay – a rare happening. But that only made him more determined to play the innings he did on the night of the final.

For once, Rajapaksa had to change his batting style and he couldn’t go bang bang right from the beginning. And he was successful in adopting a new role and anchoring an already depleted batting unit.

He himself admitted to the fact during the post-match presentation that he had to change his approach considering the situation.

Rajapaksa scored 71 off 45 deliveries (SR of 157.78) hitting six 4s and three maximums on the way.

The southpaw was undoubtedly the star in the first innings, but if an award for the best supporting role was to be given after the first innings, it would go to Wanindu Hasaranga for a shining 36-run innings in 21 balls that included five 4s and one maximum.

Earlier, Dhananjaya De Silva also ensured that the powerplay overs were not futile and scored 28 runs off 21 deliveries.

Sri Lanka field their way to the cup

Sri Lanka batted well and bowled impeccably well to win the final, but if there was one thing they were outstanding in, it was their fielding. There were astounding dives inside the circle as well as at the boundary line. The catches as well were neatly taken unlike their opponent’s collision and consequential injury while taking a catch.

The fielders threw themselves to all parts of the ground and saved crucial runs at crucial moments in the game. Unfortunately, the runs saved cannot be quantified.

The fact that eight of the 10 Pakistan wickets to fall were caught – is a shred of good evidence to prove their brilliant fielding.

Mohammad Rizwan’s lousy innings

Mohammad Rizwan has been the batting mainstay for Pakistan throughout the tournament and one of the main batters who propelled them to the finals, especially in absence of his opening partner and skipper Babar Azam’s form.

Rizwan stayed till the 16th over in the final and scored a half-century as well, but all in vain as he could never pick up the pace a T20 match would require especially in a chase of 171.

Rizwan’s fifty came in 47 balls as he hit Chamika Karunaratne for a six over mid-wicket. And while he was required to shift gears at the death for Pakistan to have any chance to chase the total, he perished two balls later.

Yes, Pakistan have a middle order issue. But there is another. You cannot be 55(49) in a 170 chase. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2022

Rizwan ended the tournament as the highest run-getter with 281 runs but failed to take his team over the victory line in the final.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Pramod Madushan’s spell

If Pakistan were not able to free their arms with the bat, the reason behind the inability was the stupendous bowling of rookie Pramod Madushan and probably the only star in the Lankan lineup – Wanindu Hasaranga.

Madushan disturbed Pakistan’s plans right at the start as he sent back Babar for five runs and then cleaned up Fakhar Zaman for a golden duck to bowl a hat-trick ball to Iftikhar Ahmed – all in the fourth over.

He then came back in the 14th over and this time dismissed the settled Iftikhar Ahmed after other bowlers were not able to scalp wickets. Madushan had dismissed Pakistan’s top three batters and ensured their team was never out of the race.

W 1 W 1 W 0 🤯 Wanindu Hasaranga with a magical over 💫#AsiaCup2022 | Scorecard: https://t.co/xA1vz7dqLy pic.twitter.com/zcE0OSNVFW — ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2022

All this while, Hasaranga was quiet, and had given 25 runs in his first three overs. But it was in the 17th over that he showed his prowess and dismissed three batters in six balls – starting with the lynchpin Rizwan. From 110/4 at the start of the over, Pakistan were rattled to 112/7 in a span of one over – Hasaranga the destroyer.

Remember, Sri Lanka have to play the first round of the T20 World Cup in October, before they can qualify for the main round.

