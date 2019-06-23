First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 30 Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
ICC CWC | Match 29 Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs
ICC CWC Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Woeful Proteas knocked out of tournament after 49-run loss at Lord's

Pakistan condemned South Africa to World Cup elimination and kept alive their own slender chances of advancing to the semi-finals with a 49-run win at Lord's on Sunday.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 23, 2019 23:35:11 IST

London: Pakistan condemned South Africa to World Cup elimination and kept alive their own slender chances of advancing to the semi-finals with a 49-run win at Lord's on Sunday.

Chasing 309 to remain in the hunt for a last four berth, South Africa's survival bid petered out on 259-9.

Faf du Plessis walks back to the Lord's pavilion after getting dismissed for 63. AP

Disciplined Pakistan bowling saw Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz take three wickets each as South Africa surrendered without a fight.

Faf du Plessis's side had already been roughed up by Haris Sohail's brilliant 59-ball innings of 89 in Pakistan's 308-7.

South Africa's fifth defeat in seven World Cup matches confirmed their embarrassingly early exit, with matches against Sri Lanka and Australia still to play.

For just the second time in their history, and the first time since 2003, South Africa have failed to reach the World Cup knockout stages.

The post-mortem into a woeful World Cup campaign will raise pointed questions about the futures of captain Du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson.

South Africa have been beset by problems on and off the field -- starting when AB de Villiers' late offer to come out of retirement for the World Cup was rejected.

Their campaign got off to the worst possible start when they were thrashed by hosts England in the tournament opener.

Alarm bells were ringing even louder after a dismal defeat to Bangladesh in their second game and by the time India brushed them aside, it was clear South Africa were in turmoil.

An injury that ruled key pace bowler Dale Steyn out of the tournament was another setback.

Their only win to date was against minnows Afghanistan and their mountain of issues proved too much for the uninspired Proteas players to overcome as they slumped to a tame exit.

Pakistan were also playing for their World Cup survival and mustered a far more whole-hearted effort in the must-win clash.

To the delight of their army of fans, who turned Lord's into a vibrant mass of green, Sarfaraz Ahmed's side could still make the semi-finals.

Their second win of the tournament gives them life with three matches remaining in the battle to finish in the top four in the 10-team group stage.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 23:35:11 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Faf Du Plessis, Haris Sohail, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs South Africa, Proteas, Shadab Khan, South Africa, Wahab Riaz, World Cup, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup 2019 South Africa

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

