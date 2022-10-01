Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait: 'They send me when we get beaten badly,' jokes after sixth T20I vs England

Pakistan head coach Shaun Tait grabbed eyeballs after making a hillarious statement at the press conference – that the team sends him to attend the media when the bowlers get thrashed – following the 6th T20I between the hosts and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The seven-match T20 International series against England has turned out to be an exciting battle as no team can stay ahead consistently. The series is now levelled at 3-3 after England thrashed the hosts by 8 wickets on Friday.

The English batters were dominant right from the beginning and chased a 170-run target within 15 overs as none of the bowlers were spared.

Amid the criticism, their bowling coach Shaun Tait raised another controversy during the media interaction. Before the start of questions flowing from journalists, the former Aussie pacer said, “So when we lose badly, they send, they send me when we get beaten badly.”

The remark created an awkard scenario inside the conference hall. Pakistan’s moderator immediately came to the desk and turned off the microphone. The reporters were also seen getting completely baffled by the sudden statement. The moderator asked Tait if he was okay. And after a short chat between the two, Tait again settled back to answer the journalists.

Watch the video here:

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait speaks to the media after the sixth T20I#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/bS03Yp0WJf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

As soon as the interaction surfaced on the internet, Tait’s puzzled reaction following the interruption by the moderator grabbed the attention of cricket enthusiasts.

A user went on to slam the PCB by saying, “You guys hardly let him speak.”

Another individual hilariously commented, “Thank God he got an opportunity to speak in front of the media.”

Pakistan had a decent start to the match in the first innings. Batting first, they posted a total of 169 runs powered by skipper Babar Azam’s impressive knock of 87 runs from 59 deliveries. The right-handed batter found his rhythm, smashing as many as seven boundaries and three maximums.

However, their bowlers were answerless during the defense. England’s opening pair of Phil Salt and Alex Hales stitched a crucial 55-run partnership before Shadab Khan managed to get rid of Hales (27 off 12 balls). Even after losing Hales, Salt stuck to the crease and continued punishing the Pakistani bowlers quite brutally.

The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten till the end and concluded the explosive show with 88 runs in 41 balls. His thundering knock was laced with 13 boundaries and three 6s in total.

The final T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

