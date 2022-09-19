Pakistan vs England: Teams build for T20 World Cup in a long awaited home series for the hosts

Seven T20Is in a row between two teams. It is quite unusual even at a time when T20I cricket is at the forefront. But the times are ever-changing. And cricket is making its way back to Pakistan after a hideous spell of them having to make UAE their make-shift home.

England is touring Pakistan after a haul of 17 years. It is difficult to say how long it is. But here is some context. The last time they toured Pakistan, Prince Charles (now king) had just married Camilla Parker. The first ever YouTube video was uploaded that year. Apple had just started developing iPhones. Younis Khan was still the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. And James Anderson had ended the ODI series as the leading wicket-taker for England.

England were scheduled to travel in October of 2021 but had cancelled at a short notice on the back of New Zealand’s denial to play in Pakistan.

Our Men’s team have landed in Karachi ahead of our historic IT20 series against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/TQEnKzaRpl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 15, 2022

But Jos Buttler was delighted to be on this tour, despite having a calf injury and being ruled out of playing. “It’s great to be back as an England cricket team after a long time.”

The tour, however, is by no means another passerby out-of-context series and to be overshadowed by England’s return to Pakistan and Pakistan’s hospitality. The two have several questions to answer ahead of the T20 World Cup in October, which is less than a month away.

Pakistan had a good run in the Asia Cup 2022, thumping Hong Kong for one of the biggest victories and then beating India in the Super Four stage. But, their vulnerabilities were exposed during the match against Afghanistan and they finally succumbed to those in the final against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam will have to find his form back before going to Australia. Mohammed Rizwan will have to boost his strike rate. And the middle order will have to contribute better, whenever the top order fails.

Fakhar Zaman’s absence will also have an impact on the batting order and will test the newcomer Shan Masood.

England will have to look in their own pockets and see what is going wrong, after being a formidable side in the limited overs format and still losing the T20I series on a trot. They lost to West Indies in the Caribbean 3-2. Then lost consecutive home series 1-2 against India and South Africa.

Jos Buttler as a captain is yet to win a series for England. But there are no chances of him being match-fit at least till the fifth match. Hence, Moeen Ali will lead the side in his absence.

They also have brought back Alex Hales after a three-year abandonment owing to testing positive for a recreational drug. With other top-order batters out of the squad, Hales, not that he had not done it earlier, will have a brilliant opportunity to prove his mark at the international level.

The Three Lions will also want to test their bowling attack, which sees the comeback of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Sam Curran.

Pakistan fans will be rejuvenated to have some international T20 action in their backyard and England players will try to settle in with all the security guards and snipers around their hotel.

And when the tour comes to an end, probably both teams will have answers they are finding, but one is bound to be more confident than the other on that flight to Australia.

