Asia Cup 2022: 'We made mistakes but we are also human,' Mohammad Rizwan reacts after Pakistan lose in final

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has admitted that mistakes made by his team in the Asia Cup 2022 final led to their defeat against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Pakistan managed to reduce Sri Lanka to 58/5 in the first innings of the final but a 58-run partnership between Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga helped the island nation to script a turnaround. Rajapaksa, who was dropped twice during his innings, finished on an unbeaten 71 off 45 balls as Sri Lanka posted 170/6 batting first.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 with Rizwan scoring 55 off 49. The batter however faced criticism for his strike rate as Pakistan struggled to keep up with the required rate and eventually lost the match by 23 runs.

“We made mistakes but we are also human. We played well throughout the tournament. Today we lost the momentum in the first innings. In T20 cricket, whichever team has better momentum during the break has the advantage,” Rizwan said after the match.

The Pakistan cricketer also praised Sri Lanka for winning the final despite losing the toss and batting first. Most of the matches in Asia Cup 2022 were won by the team batting second.

“I think if any team thinks about toss, then they are not a champion team. Sri Lanka were that today, they didn’t think of toss. And then they hurt us for our mistakes. They deserved to be champions,” said Rizwan.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that the Asia Cup triumph could prove to be a turning point for his team. Sri Lank have now won the Asia Cup on six occasions.

“The players have been playing good cricket for two, three years but the winning factor was not there,” Shanaka said.

“This will be a real good turnaround in our cricket. This lot (of players) will continue for another five, six years, so that will be a very good sign for us.”

