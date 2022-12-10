Abrar Ahmed became the second Pakistan bowler and 18th overall to achieve the feat on his Test debut.
Pakistan’s newest sensation – mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed who achieved the feat of seven wickets in his debut innings in the second Test against England in Multan, has now claimed a 10-wicket haul in the match on Saturday.
Abrar once again dismissed the English top order on Day 2 and kept England’s scoring in check.
Abrar bowled Will Jacks for four runs in the seventh over and followed it up with Joe Root’s wicket in the 21st over. Abrar then removed a well-settled Ben Duckett for 79 in the 36th over and completed his 10-fer.
Abrar became the second Pakistan bowler and the 18th overall to achieve the feat in Test Cricket on debut.
The English batters had decided to sweep against his turn and not keep blocking him, as Ben Duckett had said at the end of Day 1. But, Abrar continued to make inroads.
Interestingly, however, Abrar’s moment of brilliance came when he ran Zak Crawley out early in the innings making an underarm throw at the non-striker’s end.
Abrar became the third Pakistan bowler to bag a seven-fer in his debut innings on Friday when he spun a web around the England batters in the first innings.
Abrar already had two 10-fers in 14 First-Class games.
England ended Day 2 on 202/5 with a lead of 281 runs after dismissing Pakistan for 202. Despite Abrar’s heroics, England managed to have a grasp of the match.
