Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed troubled the aggressive England batting lineup by scalping seven wickets on Day 1 of the second Test in Multan on Friday.

Abrar Ahmed, being a mystery spinner, spun a web of mysteries around the English batters and added the spite that was missing in Rawalpindi and registered impressive figures of 7/114 in his first Test match.

Abrar became the third Pakistan bowler to take seven wickets on debut innings in a Test and missed out on a glorious 10-fer as fellow spinner Zahid Mahmood bagged the last three wickets.

A terrific achievement on debut 🙌 Adulations for Abrar Ahmed 🌟#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/kCRUF1QrEc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022



The English batters continued their entertaining and attacking batting and scored runs at 5.44 per over, but failed to continue it for long as Abrar kept picking wickets at crucial stages.

Let us take a close look at who Abrar Ahmed is.

– Abrar Ahmed is a leg spinner on paper, but his variations make him competent as a mystery spinner, and is the first of his kind to play a Test match for Pakistan.

– Abrar Ahmed is 24 years old on his debut, being born on 16 October 1998.

– Abrar is born and brought up in Karachi and played Pakistan’s customary tape-ball cricket in his growing years.

– Abrar has represented Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as well as Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

– Abrar trained at the Rashid Latif Academy in Karachi and came up the ranks after a fabulous 2016 season in a zonal tournament in Karachi — he picked up 53 wickets and carried the team to their first-ever zonal title.

– Abrar has 76 wickets from 14 First-Class games and boasts of seven 5-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls in a match. The spinner plays for Sindh in the domestic tournament.

A part of history 🙌 Memorable first day of Test cricket for Abrar Ahmed 🌟#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/pD3qBd10iz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022



– However, Abrar came into the limelight of the national cricketing circle after playing for Karachi Kings in the PSL. His spell against Eoin Morgan impressed the likes of then-coach Mickey Arthur, as well as Kumar Sangakara and Mahela Jayawardene.

