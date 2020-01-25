First Cricket
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Russell Domingo slams 'average' pitches in Lahore as Tigers surrender T20I series with back-to-back losses

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo criticised the "average pitches" prepared for the T20 Internationals by the PCB curators in Lahore, saying they did not suit their batsmen.

Press Trust of India, Jan 25, 2020 22:23:12 IST

Lahore: Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo criticised the "average pitches" prepared for the T20 Internationals by the PCB curators in Lahore, saying they did not suit their batsmen.

"The wickets have not been great and a little bit average. It was not easy to bat on them, the pitch was a bit better today but we have a very young batting line-up," Domingo said after the Pakistan's comfortable nine-wicket win in the second match.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Russell Domingo slams average pitches in Lahore as Tigers surrender T20I series with back-to-back losses

File image of Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo. AFP

Bangladesh, opting to bat first in both matches, ended up with below par totals of 141 and 136 and are now trailing the three-match series 0-2.

Domingo said he was disappointed with the outcome of Saturday's match but felt that his young team had challenged Pakistan in the first match.

"I think we were around 15 runs short in the first match and around 35 runs short today. But look you have to keep in mind that Pakistan is the number one T20 side today and we are number nine. And they showed today why they are number one," he said.

Domingo said his missed key players like Shakib ul Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim but it was also good to give the younger players a chance for learning.

"We decided to bat first both times because it didn't look like an easy wicket to bat on and we thought that if we put up a respectable total we could test and squeeze their batsmen in the chase. I think we did that in the first match."

He noted that Pakistan was always a fantastic side while defending totals and Bangladesh had an inexperienced batting side.

The South African, who has just taken charge of the Bangladesh side, said that they were testing the depth of talent in Bangladesh cricket as the seniors wouldn't be around for ever.

"This is my first tour with them and there is work to be done with them. We have all got things we need to improve upon and take our game to the next level."

Asked about Tamim Iqbal's relatively slow 65-run innings on Saturday, Domingo pointed out that the opener was a quality player but since Bangladesh kept on losing wickets he could not bat freely.

The third T20 will be played on Monday.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 22:23:12 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2020, Russell Domingo, Sports, t20i, Tigers

