Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Abbas, Fakhar Zaman put hosts in control of second Test on Day 2
Pakistan increased its lead to 281 runs after Mohammad Abbas ripped through Australia's batting lineup with a five-wicket haul and the visitors were bowled out for 145.
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
MJ Akbar quits: PM Modi went by Ajit Doval's advice to seek ex-editor's exit; mounting charges swung decision
-
Surat Police books Bihar native for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl; tensions high, security heightened as precaution
-
Reliance Industries Q2 net profit at record Rs 9,516 crore, up 17.4%; revenue rises 54.5%
-
#MeToo in India: Patriarchal attitudes have infiltrated, distorted spaces where survivors speak out
-
Women’s Indian Open: Vani Kapoor looks for good start as resurgent Caroline Hedwall eyes new milestone
-
Hurricane Michael kills 30 in four US states: 20 dead in Florida as authorities fear toll could rise
-
Vada Chennai movie review: Dhanush's realistic performance, Vetrimaaran's direction make this film a winner
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
इनसाइड स्टोरी: डोवाल की सलाह पर पीएम मोदी ने मांगा अकबर से इस्तीफा
-
MeToo: एम.जे. अकबर को वर्षों तक अपने दामन में छिपाए रखने के लिए हम पत्रकार दोषी नहीं?
-
#MeToo Live Updates: अकबर ने दिया इस्तीफा, पीएम ने मंजूरी के लिए राष्ट्रपति को भेजा
-
सबरीमाला मंदिर: प्रवेश द्वार खुले, चार जगहों पर लगी धारा 144
-
बीजेपी नेता जसवंत सिंह के बेटे मानवेंद्र सिंह कांग्रेस में शामिल, आखिर बीजेपी से कहां हुई चूक ?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Medium pacer Mohammad Abbas registered a five-wicket haul to steer Pakistan into a dominating position in the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Abbas finished with five for 33 to bowl out Australia for a paltry 145 to give Pakistan a 137-run lead in the first innings on the second day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Mohammad Abbas took five for 33 to bowl Australia out for 145. AFP
Pakistan stretched that lead to 281 as they were 144 for two at close, with Azhar Ali not out on 54 for his first half century in the series and Haris Sohail was 17 not out.
With eight wickets in hand Pakistan were in a great position to force a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the first Test ended in a fighting draw in Dubai last week.
Azhar, who fell for disappointing scores of 18, four and 15 in the last three innings, batted with resolve, having so far hit three boundaries.
But it was once again debutant Fakhar Zaman who lifted Pakistan with a brilliant 66 following up his 94 in the first innings, before giving a return catch to Nathan Lyon who took an evasive action but still managed to hold onto the ball.
Zaman hit seven boundaries in an enterprising knock.
Mohammad Hafeez, who scored a hundred in the drawn first Test, fell to a lazy shot off pacer Mitchell Starc, caught at short mid-off for six.
Earlier, Abbas and spinner Bilal Asif (3-23) wrecked Australia for 145 in their innings.
Abbas had Shaun Marsh, in the fourth over of the day, for three and Travis Head for 14 before wrapping up the innings by trapping Starc leg-before for 34.
This becomes Abbas's third five-wicket haul in a burgeoning career of ten Tests. Asif had removed Aaron Finch (39) and in the last over before lunch trapped Tim Paine leg-before for three.
Marnus Labuschagne offered some resistance during his 25 before falling to a freakish run out, backing up too far as a drive from Starc was deflected to the stumps by Yasir Shah with Labuschagne out of his crease.
Abbas, whose first wicket of the match made him the joint second fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets, gave Pakistan an early wicket in the fourth over of the day, removing Marsh with a catch in the slip.
He then had Head caught in the second slip to leave Australia at 56 for four. Leg-spinner Yasir made it 75 for five with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, caught close to the wicket for 13 before Australia lose two more to reach lunch at 91 for seven.
Afer the Tests both the teams will play a series of three Twenty20 international with the first in Abu Dhabi on October 24.
Updated Date:
Oct 17, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Confident visitors look to better Dubai performance as Sarfraz Ahmed and Co feel pressure ahead of second Test
Pakistan vs Australia: Haris Sohail hits maiden ton as Sarfraz Ahmed and Co post 482 in 1st innings
Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed shine as hosts fightback to gain upper hand on Day 1