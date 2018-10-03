Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch, Travis Head to make Test debuts in series-opener against Sarfraz Ahmed and Co
Aaron Finch and Travis Head scored half-centuries in Australia’s drawn tour match against a Pakistan A side, convincing Langer to award them their first caps in the five-day format.
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW Match Abandoned
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mayawati dumps Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, accuses party of wanting to 'destroy BSP'
-
BJP wins 60 seats unopposed in volatile Kashmir; party likely to control at least 7 ULBs as NC, PDP boytcott elections
-
NOTA, Bharat Ane Nenu, Nene Raju Nene Mantri: Tracing South Indian cinema's obsession with political drama
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: With core team retained and depth in squad, Bengal Warriors among favourites to win title
-
Sensex crashes 550 points to close below 36,000-mark on rupee woes, rising crude concerns; Nifty down 150 points
-
दिग्विजय RSS के एजेंट हैं, नहीं चाहते कांग्रेस-बीएसपी साथ आएं: मायावती
-
केंद्र सरकार SC/ST एक्ट पर सख्ती से अमल की पक्षधर: क्या शिवराज का सवर्णों को दिया भरोसा महज दिखावा है
-
विवेक तिवारी का मामला केस स्टडी है, यूपी पुलिस की मानसिकता परखनी होगी
-
किसान क्रांति पदयात्रा: किसानों का संगठित होना बीजेपी के लिए खतरे का संकेत है
-
नए चीफ जस्टिस गोगोई के सामने आधार और एनआरसी जैसे मामलों की चुनौती
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: White-ball specialist batsman Aaron Finch and South Australia captain Travis Head will make their Test debuts in the series-opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed.
Both players scored half-centuries in Australia’s drawn tour match against a Pakistan A side, convincing Langer to award them their first caps in the five-day format.
“There was never any doubt over those two for me, I thought they were certainties to play,” Langer said of his first Test side as Australia coach after the former opener took over from Darren Lehmann in May.
File image of Aaron Finch. AFP
Despite the pair making certain of selection, doubts remain in other areas of captain Tim Paine’s team, with opener Matt Renshaw picking up a head injury after being struck by the ball during the tour game that ended on Tuesday.
“I think Matthew Renshaw will be physically fine — the one thing he’s got is he hasn’t played much cricket,” Langer told reporters in Dubai.
“He went on the Australia A trip, he got a hamstring strain... he hasn’t spent much time in the middle. That’s going to be the issue for him.
“It’s going to be an instinct call. We’ve got to weigh up what he’s done in the past. He’s obviously a very good young player. We’ve got to work out whether he’s spent enough time out in the middle to be ready for a Test match.”
Renshaw’s possible absence could pave the way for South Africa-born Marnus Labuschagne, who came in at number six against Pakistan A and scored an unbeaten 39 in Australia’s only innings.
The 24-year-old, who can also bowl part-time legspin, was a surprise inclusion in the 15-man squad but played a key role in Queensland’s Sheffield Shield triumph earlier this year.
“We’ve seen in the history of Australian cricket a lot of people take their opportunities through injury,” Langer said.
“I thought Marnus fielded brilliantly but was really good with the bat (against Pakistan A), bowled a few overs. He’s certainly put a strong case forward for selection as well.”
Australia are likely to opt for a second paceman to support left-armer Mitchell Starc and uncapped Queensland quick Michael Neser may get the nod over workhorse Peter Siddle, with Langer impressed by his spells against Pakistan A.
“He has a red-hot dip every time he plays, he’s a good fielder, he’s brilliant around the team,” Langer said of 28-year-old Neser.
The second match of the two-Test series is in Abu Dhabi from 16-20 October.
Updated Date:
Oct 03, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Visitors' Matt Renshaw in doubt for first Test after taking a blow to the head in tour game
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch, Marsh brothers hit fifties in warm-up game after Nathan Lyon's eight-wicket haul
Mitchell Marsh slams century as Australia gain massive lead over Pakistan A in warm-up fixture