T20 World Cup: Fans troll Pakistan after India's loss to South Africa pushes them to edge of elimination

Pakistan entered the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia as one of the strongest sides on paper. But their chances to qualify for the semifinals is a big question mark, especially after India’s defeat to South Africa.

The Babar Azam-led side failed to pull off a good start as they lost their opening game against India following a breathtaking battle. Their second match was a sheer disappointment as Zimbabwe stunned them, registering a close one-run victory.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Consequentially, all the Pakistani eyes were on Sunday’s match between India and South Africa as a win for India would also benefit the neighbouring country. Unfortunately, the Men in Blue could not live up to the expectations and suffered a thumping five-wicket loss. With India’s defeat, Pakistan’s future in the tournament has faded further away.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is quite infamous for some right reasons. Fans from both countries always seek a cause to compete. After India’s maiden defeat in the competition, while some fans got really disheartened, there were a lot who found another reason to cheer about and it was their arch-rival Pakistan’s almost elimination.

The internet world saw numerous hilarious posts from Indian fans who went on to troll Pakistan. However, there were some who thought Pakistan had nothing to blame India for their exit and their poor performances in the first two games were totally responsible for it.

According to former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, “Contrary to popular belief, if Pakistan is knocked out, it won’t be because India lost to SA. It’ll be because Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe.”

https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1586728460982288384

An Indian fan wrote, “We lost the match but we can take positives from here as Pakistan is out of the World Cup.”

https://twitter.com/AvengerReturns/status/1586728739941265413

Another fan joked, “Just got to know that Pakistan has successfully qualified for Karachi airport.”

https://twitter.com/ishantraj51/status/1586747125177937921

Referring to Ravichandran Ashwin’s batting against Pakistan and his final over against South Africa, a user hilariously stated, “Ashwin single-handedly Kick Pakistan Out of World Cup.”

https://twitter.com/AbhiKhulbe/status/1586729277675884544

Here are some other reactions:

https://twitter.com/anujkum03824904/status/1586738733898137601

https://twitter.com/GuptaPrakashH/status/1586728630146990080

https://twitter.com/Kohliception/status/1586749876972371969

https://twitter.com/HaramiParindey/status/1586730624924397569

https://twitter.com/adidoescricket/status/1586741254960058370

On Sunday, Pakistan recorded their first win in the World Cup against the Netherlands. They are fifth in Group 2 with just two points in three games.

However, there is still a thin chance for their qualification. Wins in the remaining matches won’t be enough though. The Babar Azam and Co. will also need to rely on the results of other teams. In their next fixture, Pakistan will play South Africa on 3 November at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.