T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can still qualify for semis despite India losing to South Africa

India suffered a defeat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup match in Perth on Sunday with the Proteas chasing down a target of 134 runs with 5 wickets to spare. With this win, the South African team has taken the pole position in Group 2 in the points table.

The Men in Blue’s loss to South Africa has made Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals quite bleak. The Babar Azam-led side had lost the group matches to India and Zimbabwe earlier but clinched a victory against Netherlands. They needed Rohit Sharma’s men to win against South Africa to keep them in the hunt.

Well, they are still in the race but need a lot of permutations and combinations to go in their favour. First things first, Pakistan will have to win both their remaining matches to get four points and take their tally to six.

Coming to the calculations, even if Pakistan win both the matches, they will still need two of these three to happen.

— South Africa lose to Netherlands after suffering a defeat against Pakistan.

— In the second case, the winner of the clash between India and Bangladesh loses their last encounter.

— Third, Zimbabwe win only one the two remaining fixtures.

Apart from this, the NRR will play a very important role in determining the qualifications. Presently, South Africa are at the top of the table with five points, followed by India who have four points at second. Pakistan are fifth placed in the table with two points.

