Following Zimbabwe president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s ‘Real Mr Bean’ dig at Pakistan after his nation’s cricket team shocked Men in Green at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, Pak prime minister Shehbaz Sharif reverted in a couple of hours.

The Zimbabwean president tweeted moments after Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by a run in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Perth in response to a fake Mr Bean incident from 2016 when a Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad tried to fool the residents of Harare by enacting British actor Rowan Atkinson’s famous character Mr Bean.

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim,” Mnangagwa tweeted.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

In response, the Pakistan prime minister warned the Zimbabwe leader that his cricket team has a funny habit of bouncing back.

“We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back:) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today,” the Pakistan Prime Minister wrote accompanied by a clap emoticon.

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

The incident from 2016 came to light hours before the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan match when a tweet from a user named Ngugi Chasura, while replying to a post by Pakistan Cricket Board, mentioned that people of Zimbabwe will never forgive the Asian nation for sending fraud Pak Bean. The tweet soon went viral online and was followed by a clip of the incident where Asif could be seen acting as Mr Bean.

“As Zimbabweans, we won’t forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK.”

Here is the footage of Pakistani, Mr. Bean in Zimbabwe. The controversy is getting out of hands 🤣pic.twitter.com/BW3oc3oZbm — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) October 26, 2022

