Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani to persuade Bangladesh counterpart for playing one Test, three T20Is in country

The PCB has said that after the Test tour by Sri Lanka there was no ground for Bangladesh refusing to tour Pakistan as per the ICC Test Championship schedule because of security concerns

Press Trust of India, Jan 13, 2020 20:08:09 IST

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will try to persuade its Bangladeshi counterpart to play at least a Test, besides three T20 Internationals, in the country after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Nazmul Hassan insisted on a short tour later this month, according to sources.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani to persuade Bangladesh counterpart for playing one Test, three T20Is in country

Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters

The PCB announced on Monday that chairman Ehsan Mani will meet Hassan in Dubai this week on the sidelines of the ICC Governance Review Committee meeting, where the two top officials will continue the discussion on Bangladesh's tour itinerary.

A reliable source in the PCB told PTI that Mani will suggest Hassan that Bangladesh play at least one Test and the T20 International matches in January-February in Pakistan.

"Mani will also seek a commitment from Hassan on when Bangladesh will come and play the second Test in Pakistan," the source said.

The BCB, after an internal meeting on Sunday, said its government had advised it to take a short tour of Pakistan at the moment because of the security situation arising out of Iran-USA tensions in the Middle East.

Hassan said the Bangladesh team could play three T20 International matches this month or next month.

The PCB has said that after the Test tour by Sri Lanka there was no ground for Bangladesh refusing to tour Pakistan as per the ICC Test Championship schedule because of security concerns.

