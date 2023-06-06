Pakistan may pull out of Asia Cup 2023 as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have refused to back their ‘Hybrid Model’, a news report said on Tuesday.

Pakistan are the designated host of the September tournament but after India refused to travel to the country due to security reasons a ‘Hybrid Model’ model was proposed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head Najam Sethi which included hosting a few games in Pakistan and the rest, including India matches, at a neutral venue.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan however have now decided to not support the ‘Hybrid Model’.

“It is just a formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members meet virtually or a proper meeting is called later this month,” a source told PTI.

“But the PCB is now aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not backing their hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup.”

The source added that PCB is already in contact with the Pakistan government over PCB’s stand in case they don’t get to host any matches at home.

It was earlier reported that Najam Sethi had said that Pakistan will boycott the Asia Cup if it is moved to a neutral country.

“Pakistan only has two options. Play the tourney at neutral venue or withdraw,” an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) source told PTI.

“In case Pakistan doesn’t play, it will still be called Asia Cup but broadcaster will renegotiate the deal in the absence of Pakistan.”

The source also said that Asia Cup could be cancelled entirely and India could host a multilateral event at home to prepare for the 50-over World Cup.

“There is every possibility the Asia Cup might not be held this year because without Pakistan and India matches the broadcasters are not likely to offer the same amount they were offering to the ACC with Pakistan included,” the source said.

In retaliation to the lack of support from other boards, PCB has already refused to play an ODI series in Sri Lanka.

