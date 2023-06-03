The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined an offer from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to play a bilateral ODI series in the latter’s country in retaliation to SLC expressing a desire to host the entire Asia Cup.

SLC has said that it can host the entire Asia Cup instead of four games being held in Pakistan. Pakistan are the designated host for the Asia Cup 2023 but India’s refusal to travel to the country for the tournament led to PCB chairman Najam Sethi proposing a hybrid model where a few games will be played in Pakistan and the rest outside the country.

Sources have said that PCB is angry over SLC’s offer to host the entire tournament.

“An example of the increasingly strained relations between the two boards emerged after the PCB turned down a proposal by the Lankans to play a few One-Day International matches next month in Sri Lanka,” a PCB source told PTI.

Pakistan will visit Sri Lanka in July to play two Tests and SLC wanted the visitors to play an ODI series but PCB has declined the offer.

SLC wanted to use those ODIs to help the team prepare for the World Cup.

“It is a clear indication that the PCB is not happy with the Sri Lankan board stepping in to offer to host the Asia Cup in September when it is Pakistan’s turn to host the regional event at home,” the source said.

It has also been reported that PCB chairman Sethi is also unhappy with the boards of Bangladesh and Afghanistan over the Asia Cup logjam.

“Sethi expected Sri Lanka with whom Pakistan has long had friendly relations, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to convince the Indian Cricket Board and other Asian Cricket Council board members to go with the proposal put by Sethi and at least play three to four games in Pakistan of the Asia Cup before moving the tournament elsewhere.”

“He is disappointed at the way things have panned out in recent days especially when some of these board heads went to India for the IPL final and met with the BCCi secretary Jay Shah,” the source added.

The sources added that PCB could take some strong decisions over Asia Cup and World Cup if India refuse to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup.

