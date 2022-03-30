On this day in 2011: Sachin Tendulkar's crucial 85 helps India beat Pakistan to enter ICC World Cup final

30 March, 2022, marked the 11-year anniversary of India’s historic win over their famous cricketing rival Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup semi-final. Sachin Tendulkar's knock of 85 runs off 115 balls helped India to get one step closer to their dream of a World Cup triumph at home. After thrashing their rival in the semis in Mohali, India stepped into the ICC World Cup Final for the third time.

Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first as it seemed more convenient at Mohali. In the opening partnership, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag registered 48 runs. The first 40 minutes of the innings was a Sehwag show. He smashed five boundaries in Umar Gul’s second over, which also included a no-ball. After Sehwag’s dismissal by Wahab Riyaz, Tendulkar got hold of the match and played a confident yet composed innings of 85 runs. It pushed India to reach a decent score of 260.

Sachin began fluently but started struggling when Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had introduced the spinners. The little master was dropped four times on 27, 45, 70 and 81 and also survived two reviews after being given out by the on-field umpire. However, the decision of LBW on 23 by Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal was perceived as a controversial one. He was given out by Ian Gould who was one of the on-field umpires on that day. But the decision was overturned by the third umpire, Billy Bowden after watching the television replays. The replay showed the delivery missing the leg stump and Tendulkar stuck to the crease to score a confident half-century. Finally, Saeed Ajmal dismissed him on 85.

After the crucial innings of Tendulkar, Dhoni and Raina played cameos to finish the innings. But 260 runs proved to be too much for Pakistan batters as the Indian bowlers got their job done. As Misbah-ul-Haq was caught in the final over by Virat Kohli, it concluded the Pakistan innings on 231 and India secured their spot in the final to face their co-host, Sri Lanka, at Wankhede.

India won their second ICC Cricket World Cup after 28 years by defeating Sri Lanka in the final on 2 April.